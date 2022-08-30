ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wnky.com

Dessert Alert! New shop opens in Downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Awaken Bakery, a gluten-free sweet shop, opened yesterday right in Fountain Row. News 40 interviewed owner Tiana Post, who told us how 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and found that she had a knack for baking gluten-free items. Post had given thought to a bakery at times in her life, but recently decided to take a leap on her idea and her religious faith.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Road & Track

This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles

For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
PORTLAND, TN
clarksvillenow.com

O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
rewind943.com

Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Nashville Parent

Holiday Lifetime Movie Filming in Brentwood

A Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today (Wednesday) through Friday night. The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming. The Lifetime movie production will need extras on Thursday, Sept....
BRENTWOOD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot

A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
WSMV

Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
NASHVILLE, TN
Architectural Digest

Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million

Singer Miley Cyrus just inked one of Nashville's priciest real estate deals of 2022. Though the property was never officially on the market, land registry records confirm that the Tennessee native has sold her Franklin ranch for $14.5 million. Cyrus acquired the estate in 2017 for $5.8 million – increasing its value by 150% over only five years. The farmhouse-style house spans has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and sits on over 33.5 acres.
NASHVILLE, TN

