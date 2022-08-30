Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Dutch Bros Coffee opens second location in Clarksville Friday, this one on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dutch Bros Coffee will open their second location in Clarksville on Friday at 1879 Madison St. The opening comes just two weeks after the first location opened at 781 N. Second St. Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee company headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon....
wnky.com
Dessert Alert! New shop opens in Downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Awaken Bakery, a gluten-free sweet shop, opened yesterday right in Fountain Row. News 40 interviewed owner Tiana Post, who told us how 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and found that she had a knack for baking gluten-free items. Post had given thought to a bakery at times in her life, but recently decided to take a leap on her idea and her religious faith.
Road & Track
This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles
For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
clarksvillenow.com
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
rewind943.com
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
tmpresale.com
Nashville R&B Music Experience : Monica & Friendss concert in Nashville, TN Nov 18, 2022 – pre-sale password
The latest Nashville R&B Music Experience : Monica & Friends presale code is now available to our members! During this special pre-sale period you have got a good chance to buy concert tickets before they go on sale!!!. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to see Nashville R&B Music Experience :...
wnky.com
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
Nashville Parent
Holiday Lifetime Movie Filming in Brentwood
A Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood beginning today (Wednesday) through Friday night. The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming. The Lifetime movie production will need extras on Thursday, Sept....
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan faces backlash after closing her restaurant Chaatable in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville, Tenn., restaurateur and celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan said last week she is closing her Indian street food restaurant Chaatable to look for a new location. But workers are reportedly blaming the move on an attempt to squash a union organizing effort there. Chauhan is known for appearances on Food...
wkdzradio.com
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
WSMV
Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
Gallatin animal hospital sees many sick dogs as canine flu concerns increase
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
One lucky player scored a massive prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
clarksvillenow.com
Beatles vs. Stones tribute band to hold showdown at Downtown @ Sundown
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Sept. 2, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Beatles vs. Stones. Starting at 7 p.m., a tribute band will play a musical “showdown” of hit songs from the ’60s like “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black” and “Here Comes the Sun.”
WSMV
The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Singer Miley Cyrus just inked one of Nashville's priciest real estate deals of 2022. Though the property was never officially on the market, land registry records confirm that the Tennessee native has sold her Franklin ranch for $14.5 million. Cyrus acquired the estate in 2017 for $5.8 million – increasing its value by 150% over only five years. The farmhouse-style house spans has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and sits on over 33.5 acres.
fox17.com
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
