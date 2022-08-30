ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Man killed by falling tree in Olympic National Park

U.S. Forest Service Park Rangers said a Canadian man died after a tree fell on his tent at a remote wilderness campsite in Olympic National Park. The 34-year-old man, Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, was camping at Elk Lake, accessible by the Hoh River trail north of Mt. Olympus’ west peak. Park...
Washington State Fair kicks off Friday

Labor Day weekend is approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Washington State Fair. The fun kicks off Friday in Puyallup. Chopper 7 flew over the fairgrounds and saw organizers preparing all things people love about the fair, including livestock, rides and much more. Fair officials said that...
Judge rules that Facebook parent company Meta ‘intentionally’ violated state campaign ad law

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that a judge ruled that Facebook parent company Meta intentionally violated the state’s campaign finance transparency law. The law requires campaign advertisers, as well as entities that host ads such as Meta, to make information about the ads that run on their platforms available for the public to see “in a timely manner,” according to a release from the AG’s office.
Feds warn of so-called rainbow fentanyl in Oregon

Anyone who encounters it or any version of fentanyl is urged to refrain from handling it and call 911 immediately. “We urge all Oregonians to be on the lookout for fentanyl in our community and respect the highly-toxic nature of this substance,” said Steve Mygrant, Chief of the Narcotics and Criminal Enterprises Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
