With seatbelt use down, car crash fatalities have risen 20%
According to a new federal government study, seatbelt use is down and fatality crashes are up, with the number of deaths involving people thrown from a vehicle rising by 20% nationally from 2019 to 2020. Traffic fatalities regardless of whether or not people were using seatbelts were up 7.2% in...
I-5 project responsible for major weekend closures reaches halfway point
Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced that they have completed construction on half of the expansion joints on I-5, marking a major milestone in the Revive I-5 project. Now that the 35 southbound expansion joints between I-90 and Spokane Street have been replaced, drivers will notice a distinct lack...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightest wildfire season for WA in a decade
Washington is seeing its lightest wildfire season in a decade. The wet, cool start to summer made a big difference. Our state’s public lands commissioner says new firefighting strategies are helping, as well. We’ve had approximately 10% of the land scorched this entire summer, as we did over Labor...
SPS’ teacher union authorizes strike vote as it ‘actively bargains’ with district
The union representing the teachers of the largest school district in Washington state, the Seattle Education Association (SEA), has authorized a strike vote as it bargains for improved working conditions. The SEA board of directors approved a strike authorization vote Tuesday. Wednesday, the union will have a general membership meeting...
Man killed by falling tree in Olympic National Park
U.S. Forest Service Park Rangers said a Canadian man died after a tree fell on his tent at a remote wilderness campsite in Olympic National Park. The 34-year-old man, Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, was camping at Elk Lake, accessible by the Hoh River trail north of Mt. Olympus’ west peak. Park...
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
Washington State Fair kicks off Friday
Labor Day weekend is approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Washington State Fair. The fun kicks off Friday in Puyallup. Chopper 7 flew over the fairgrounds and saw organizers preparing all things people love about the fair, including livestock, rides and much more. Fair officials said that...
Judge rules that Facebook parent company Meta ‘intentionally’ violated state campaign ad law
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that a judge ruled that Facebook parent company Meta intentionally violated the state’s campaign finance transparency law. The law requires campaign advertisers, as well as entities that host ads such as Meta, to make information about the ads that run on their platforms available for the public to see “in a timely manner,” according to a release from the AG’s office.
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world’s most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and...
Feds warn of so-called rainbow fentanyl in Oregon
Anyone who encounters it or any version of fentanyl is urged to refrain from handling it and call 911 immediately. “We urge all Oregonians to be on the lookout for fentanyl in our community and respect the highly-toxic nature of this substance,” said Steve Mygrant, Chief of the Narcotics and Criminal Enterprises Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Report: Benefits of dams must be replaced before breaching
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. That...
Wildfires close trails and campsites in North Cascades National Park
All trails and camps accessed through Hannegan Pass Trailhead, from Copper Loop to the junction of Big Beaver Trail, have been closed due to fire activity in the area, according to National Park Service officials. The closures include all camps between Boundary and Stillwell camps, the National Park Service said.
