Missoula, MT

montanasports.com

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana opens 2022 by blanking Northwestern State

MISSOULA — The No. 3 Montana Grizzlies kicked off the 2022 season with a bang as UM shut out Northwestern State 47-0 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson wasted no time in adjusting with his new offense, as he went 15 for 24 for 208 yards and four touchdowns. He found Mitch Roberts for a pair of first-quarter scores and then hooked up twice with Junior Bergen in the second half to put the game away. Johnson also ran the ball for 89 yards on the day.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: Montana 47, Northwestern State 0

MISSOULA — Quarterback Lucas Johnson threw four touchdown passes in his first start at Montana and the Grizzlies' defense was dominant in a 47-0 season-opening shutout victory over Northwestern State on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Johnson, a transfer from San Diego State, hit wideout Mitch...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
montanasports.com

Missoula Sentinel tops Bozeman, extends winning streak to 23

MISSOULA — The train keeps on rolling for Missoula Sentinel. The Spartans scored on their first play from scrimmage and never looked back as Sentinel topped Bozeman 29-7 on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium. The win was Sentinel's 23rd in a row as the Spartans improved to 2-0 in the 2022 campaign.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State

Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana

Three high-profile faculty whose work include a focus on Native American fields have left the University of Montana for larger research institutions. Last month, the University of Washington announced that Monte Mills had joined the campus as a member of the law faculty and would lead its Native American Law Center. Mills, whose focus includes […] The post Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items

MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
MONTANA STATE
#Northwestern State#Montana Grizzlies#Kalispell Glacier
NBCMontana

Indian Ridge Fire grows to 6,117 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to 6,117 acres, according to infrared maps released Sept. 1. There is another smaller fire also burning in the area. The Cayuse Fire is 36 acres and is comprised completely...
DARBY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Missoula law professor picked by President Biden for ninth circuit seat

A Missoula law professor has been nominated by President Biden for the ninth circuit seat. Anthony Johnston is a former solicitor for the state of Montana.He’s the only appellate nominee announced Friday. According to the University of Montana, Anthony Johnstone is the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MPD investigates vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a bicyclist vs vehicle accident right before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of McCormick Street and West Broadway Street. Officials say the bicyclist received medical care before being transported to the local hospital. The bicyclist's condition is unknown. Our...
MISSOULA, MT

