MISSOULA — The No. 3 Montana Grizzlies kicked off the 2022 season with a bang as UM shut out Northwestern State 47-0 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson wasted no time in adjusting with his new offense, as he went 15 for 24 for 208 yards and four touchdowns. He found Mitch Roberts for a pair of first-quarter scores and then hooked up twice with Junior Bergen in the second half to put the game away. Johnson also ran the ball for 89 yards on the day.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO