montanasports.com
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana opens 2022 by blanking Northwestern State
MISSOULA — The No. 3 Montana Grizzlies kicked off the 2022 season with a bang as UM shut out Northwestern State 47-0 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson wasted no time in adjusting with his new offense, as he went 15 for 24 for 208 yards and four touchdowns. He found Mitch Roberts for a pair of first-quarter scores and then hooked up twice with Junior Bergen in the second half to put the game away. Johnson also ran the ball for 89 yards on the day.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Montana 47, Northwestern State 0
Quarterback Lucas Johnson threw four touchdown passes in his first start at Montana and the Grizzlies' defense was dominant in a 47-0 season-opening shutout victory over Northwestern State on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Johnson, a transfer from San Diego State, hit wideout Mitch...
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
montanasports.com
'I'm just blessed': Lucas Johnson ready to lead Montana Grizzlies in final college football run
MISSOULA — When reminded that this fall will be his seventh year playing college football, one thought creeps into Lucas Johnson's mind. "That I'm old," he said with a laugh. "But you know, it's fun." Jokes aside, Johnson's gratefulness to continue his career is ever present. "There's nothing else...
The New Grizzly Football Video Is Unlike Any Other. A Must See
The Montana Grizzly Football Team have released their "hype video" for the 2022 season, and it's gonna take you by surprise. The University of Montana Griz has its season opener against Northwestern State this Saturday. That means it's time for a new video to get you, the fans, pumped up and ready for some football.
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Big plays by Tyson Bauder lead defending champ Hamilton to 13th consecutive win
HAMILTON — Defending Class A champion Hamilton made short work of conference foe Dillon on Friday, as quarterback Tyson Bauder made several big plays and the defense stood tall in 34-7 victory. Hamilton’s offense turned it over on its opening possession but worked quickly down the field on their...
montanasports.com
Missoula Sentinel tops Bozeman, extends winning streak to 23
MISSOULA — The train keeps on rolling for Missoula Sentinel. The Spartans scored on their first play from scrimmage and never looked back as Sentinel topped Bozeman 29-7 on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium. The win was Sentinel's 23rd in a row as the Spartans improved to 2-0 in the 2022 campaign.
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State
Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana
Three high-profile faculty whose work include a focus on Native American fields have left the University of Montana for larger research institutions. Last month, the University of Washington announced that Monte Mills had joined the campus as a member of the law faculty and would lead its Native American Law Center. Mills, whose focus includes […] The post Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
Missoula County to consider fate of ‘lost’ 19th-century wagon trail
The road was established as a trail between Stevensville and Missoula as early as the 1860s but — as some contend — it was never recorded as an official road.
NBCMontana
Indian Ridge Fire grows to 6,117 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to 6,117 acres, according to infrared maps released Sept. 1. There is another smaller fire also burning in the area. The Cayuse Fire is 36 acres and is comprised completely...
Fairfield Sun Times
One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
Wildfire burning east of Missoula grows to 50 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off Interstate 90.
NBCMontana
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
yourbigsky.com
Missoula law professor picked by President Biden for ninth circuit seat
A Missoula law professor has been nominated by President Biden for the ninth circuit seat. Anthony Johnston is a former solicitor for the state of Montana.He’s the only appellate nominee announced Friday. According to the University of Montana, Anthony Johnstone is the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law...
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
NBCMontana
MPD investigates vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a bicyclist vs vehicle accident right before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of McCormick Street and West Broadway Street. Officials say the bicyclist received medical care before being transported to the local hospital. The bicyclist's condition is unknown. Our...
