Missouri State

Columbia Missourian

AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals from...
ARIZONA STATE
Columbia Missourian

Greitens' child custody case moves to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge ruled in favor of Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Texas, the former Missouri first lady’s lawyer has confirmed. The ruling was filed in Boone County Circuit Court Friday but has been sealed by...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Crash threat over Mississippi skies ends with pilot's arrest

RIPLEY, Miss. — An airport worker who knew how to take off but not land stole a small airplane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field where police arrested him. Cory...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: November election will be a choice between calm and chaos

Blake Masters, the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, once called abortion “demonic” and a “human sacrifice.” His website now says he favors “common-sense regulation” of the procedure. Masters also called the last election a “rotten mess” and said “America would be so much better...
ARIZONA STATE

