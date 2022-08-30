ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1

With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room

Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Relying on rookie cornerbacks nothing new for Andy Reid and the Chiefs

Since Andy Reid took over in 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs have used a lot of rookie cornerbacks to fill their position. Nothing is new this season. The Chiefs employ three rookie cornerbacks on their active roster after drafting Washington's Trent McDuffie (No. 21), Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams (No. 135) and Washington State's Jaylen Watson (No. 243).
