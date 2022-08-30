Read full article on original website
Police investigating hold-up at Evansville gas station
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a hold-up at an Evansville gas station. It happened early just before 4:30 Thursday morning. Dispatch says it was at the Circle K on Green River Road. That’s just south of the Lloyd Expressway. We have a call into police for more...
Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car went into a convenience store on Saturday morning. This happened at the Dollar Tree location on the 400 block of South Green Street in Henderson. Dispatch says crews were called to the scene around 10:25 a.m. Pictures sent to 14 News show...
‘You’re not going to believe this folks’; Car crashes into Walgreens
Not only a few hours after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree, Henderson strikes again! This time the target was the Walgreens on the intersection of 2nd and Green Street, right down the road from the previously mentioned Dollar Tree.
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is on scene at Pigeon Creek Bridge where they say a dead body has been found. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms the body was found on First Avenue under the bridge. Officials say the situation is being investigated as a death investigation.
Evansville motorcyclist arrested after overnight chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving Friday night, according to Indiana State Police. At 11:50 p.m. officers located a black 2019 Yamaha motorcycle traveling south at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle. The motorcycle was clocked by the radar at 60 in the 45 mile per hour zone, police said.
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat safety issues. “The industrial park has […]
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
Police investigate deceased person found under Pigeon Creek bridge
The Evansville Police Department got a call about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville
Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
Traffic Alert: Crews work on portion of St. Joseph Avenue
A traffic alert for Evansville drivers Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says they will be working on Saint Joseph Avenue, between Mill Road and Diamond Avenue. This is set to take place from from 7:30a.m. to 4p.m. for gutter pan cleaning. Drivers should expect delays, equipment, and workers in...
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana State Police trooper attempted pulling over a man on a motorcycle late Friday night, but the rider sped off, resulting in a chase. According to a press release, that incident happened on First Avenue around 11:50 p.m. An ISP trooper says he attempted pulling...
U.S. Highway 431 closed due to accident
Due to an accident, the 11000 block of the U.S. Highway 431 will be closed.
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
DEVELOPING: Evansville police respond to early morning robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of an attempted robbery in Evansville. Officers were called to a Circle K gas station in the 300 block of South Green River Road just before 4:30 Thursday morning. We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.
DCSO investigates dead woman found near pond
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road.
IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
