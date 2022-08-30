ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1

With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room

Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Relying on rookie cornerbacks nothing new for Andy Reid and the Chiefs

Since Andy Reid took over in 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs have used a lot of rookie cornerbacks to fill their position. Nothing is new this season. The Chiefs employ three rookie cornerbacks on their active roster after drafting Washington's Trent McDuffie (No. 21), Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams (No. 135) and Washington State's Jaylen Watson (No. 243).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Drew Rosenhaus 'wouldn't be surprised' if Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers

Shortly after future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement back on June 21, agent Drew Rosenhaus generated buzz with a text that made it clear he believed, at the time, Gronkowski could ultimately return to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady requested the services of his "best friend" for a "last dance."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

LSU Lands Commitment From 5-Star OL Zalance Heard

BOOM! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure the No. 1 lineman in the state. Heard is commit No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Bills GM Brandon Beane taking roster advice from Von Miller?

The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller can terrorize opposing quarterbacks for them this season. In the meantime, the veteran pass-rusher may be operating as an honorary member of the team’s front office. Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated to reporters on Thursday that he has taken Miller’s advice...
NFL

