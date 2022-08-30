ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond

I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Relying on rookie cornerbacks nothing new for Andy Reid and the Chiefs

Since Andy Reid took over in 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs have used a lot of rookie cornerbacks to fill their position. Nothing is new this season. The Chiefs employ three rookie cornerbacks on their active roster after drafting Washington's Trent McDuffie (No. 21), Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams (No. 135) and Washington State's Jaylen Watson (No. 243).
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening

Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Continue To Hold A Major Disadvantage

They may not admit it, but the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode. It’s difficult to see them competing after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading quarterback Russell Wilson. Both of those players will continue their careers with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively. Meanwhile, the Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Carolina Panthers#The Charlotte Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy