Spring Valley, NV

Pet Friendly Cafe Pooches and Pours to Open in Spring Valley

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPLD6_0hbZj3jV00

Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center , a retail center on the southwest corner of S Fort Apache Rd and W Tropicana Ave , will soon be home to Pooches & Pours , a new pet friendly cafe.

“What we’ve noticed in the Valley is tons of pets, tons of pooches, but not a lot of places for them to play other than the dirt parks,” owner Molly Sito told What Now on Tuesday. Pooches & Pours will be a solution: a relaxing place to enjoy a cup of coffee (or, in the evenings, a glass of wine) without having to leave your furry best friend at home.

The space will feature a play area for pets, Sito said, as well as comfortable seating to enjoy a beverage or get some work done. On the food side, some pastries will be available, along with pairing items to go with wine in the evenings: cheeses, charcuterie, etc.

Crossroads Plaza is anchored by a Hobby Lobby and currently houses food and drink locations that include McDonald’s , Pinkbox Doughnuts , and PT’s Pub . It is also, quite conveniently, home to Bogart’s Bone Appetit , a pet supply store.

No opening date has been set yet for Pooches and Pours, but it is expected to open in 90 to 120 days.

“We know how much these pooches mean to our families, and we want to keep them as happy as we are,” Sito said.



