ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Families of Orange County Students Can Apply for Free or Reduced Meals

As children across Orange County returned to the classroom this week, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Orange County Schools alerted families and students about a policy change for meals. For the last two academic years, a USDA federal waiver allowed students to receive free school breakfasts and lunches, regardless of...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsborough, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Government
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Cook Out Franchise Targeting Sep. 9 Opening

Cook Out fans don’t have much longer to wait before they have their first franchise of the popular chain open within Chapel Hill town limits. The fast food restaurant on 450 South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill is targeting an opening date of late next week, with Regional Manager Claudia Farr telling Chapelboro the goal is to take the first Cook Out tray orders on Friday, September 9.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 3

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 3! Results from Week 2 can be found here. Up next: vs. Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) Carrboro (2-1): Beat East Chapel Hill, 36-12 Up next: vs. Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Koh’s Notebook: Homecoming

There’s a running joke that App State fans moonlight in Carolina blue when no one is looking. But for yours truly, that’s rather close to the truth. My family moved to Boone back in 2000. Though I was born in New England, I still consider Boone my hometown and likely always will. I grew up during the glory days of App State football under legendary head coach Jerry Moore, who led the program to its greatest seasons ever. Moore’s Mountaineers won three straight FCS (then known as Division I-AA) national championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007. I was 9, 10 and 11 years old.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#The Town Board
chapelboro.com

UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown

As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
BOONE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Defeats Princeton in Home Opener

The UNC field hockey team improved to 3-0 on the young season Friday evening, beating Princeton 4-3 in Carolina’s home opener at Karen Shelton Stadium. Fifth-year senior Erin Matson scored her third and fourth goals of the season in the win, stating her case to be ACC and National Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight time. Matson took four shots during the game, tied with Princeton’s Beth Yeager for most among all players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Looking to Rewrite Recent History Against Appalachian State

It’s safe to say Saturday’s game has been circled in Boone for quite a while. Ever since UNC and Appalachian State scheduled a three-game series years ago, September 3, 2022 loomed large. It will mark the Tar Heels’ first visit ever to Kidd Brewer Stadium, where a raucous crowd of 30,000-plus will be waiting for them. For redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, it’ll be quite the venue for a first career road start.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy