Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Families of Orange County Students Can Apply for Free or Reduced Meals
As children across Orange County returned to the classroom this week, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Orange County Schools alerted families and students about a policy change for meals. For the last two academic years, a USDA federal waiver allowed students to receive free school breakfasts and lunches, regardless of...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – New Town Manager in Pittsboro, Fountains Removed from Wilson Library, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including the hiring of an interim town manager in Pittsboro, water fountains removed from the Wilson Library due to lead contamination, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Date Night: Supporting Living Wage Employers
In honor of Orange County Living Wage’s Labor Day challenge, Aaron and Brad recommend date nights at local living-wage employers.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: UNC Lawsuit, Cook Out Opening Day, Overdose Awareness
In today’s news: a former student sues UNC, the Chapel Hill Cook Out sets an opening date, and officials tackle the overdose epidemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
Sera Cuni, Owner of Café Root Cellar, Makes Finals of ‘Chef Showdown’
Sera Cuni rarely meets a competition she doesn’t want to enter. Whether it’s Strong Man matches around the state or Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, Cuni will take her talents wherever she can compete. Recently, Cuni made it to the grand finale of the...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Cook Out Franchise Targeting Sep. 9 Opening
Cook Out fans don’t have much longer to wait before they have their first franchise of the popular chain open within Chapel Hill town limits. The fast food restaurant on 450 South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill is targeting an opening date of late next week, with Regional Manager Claudia Farr telling Chapelboro the goal is to take the first Cook Out tray orders on Friday, September 9.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 3
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 3! Results from Week 2 can be found here. Up next: vs. Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) Carrboro (2-1): Beat East Chapel Hill, 36-12 Up next: vs. Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
Koh’s Notebook: Homecoming
There’s a running joke that App State fans moonlight in Carolina blue when no one is looking. But for yours truly, that’s rather close to the truth. My family moved to Boone back in 2000. Though I was born in New England, I still consider Boone my hometown and likely always will. I grew up during the glory days of App State football under legendary head coach Jerry Moore, who led the program to its greatest seasons ever. Moore’s Mountaineers won three straight FCS (then known as Division I-AA) national championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007. I was 9, 10 and 11 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown
As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Defeats Princeton in Home Opener
The UNC field hockey team improved to 3-0 on the young season Friday evening, beating Princeton 4-3 in Carolina’s home opener at Karen Shelton Stadium. Fifth-year senior Erin Matson scored her third and fourth goals of the season in the win, stating her case to be ACC and National Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight time. Matson took four shots during the game, tied with Princeton’s Beth Yeager for most among all players.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Previewing App State with Jones Angell
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell joins Aaron to preview UNC football’s much-anticipated matchup with Appalachian State on Saturday.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Survives Incredible 4th Quarter Rally, Escapes With 63-61 Win at Appalachian State
College football has been played in the United States for more than 150 years. And in that century-and-a-half of action, there has surely never been a game quite like what the Tar Heels and Mountaineers did on Saturday. Carolina and App State combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Looking to Rewrite Recent History Against Appalachian State
It’s safe to say Saturday’s game has been circled in Boone for quite a while. Ever since UNC and Appalachian State scheduled a three-game series years ago, September 3, 2022 loomed large. It will mark the Tar Heels’ first visit ever to Kidd Brewer Stadium, where a raucous crowd of 30,000-plus will be waiting for them. For redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, it’ll be quite the venue for a first career road start.
Comments / 0