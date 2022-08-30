There’s a running joke that App State fans moonlight in Carolina blue when no one is looking. But for yours truly, that’s rather close to the truth. My family moved to Boone back in 2000. Though I was born in New England, I still consider Boone my hometown and likely always will. I grew up during the glory days of App State football under legendary head coach Jerry Moore, who led the program to its greatest seasons ever. Moore’s Mountaineers won three straight FCS (then known as Division I-AA) national championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007. I was 9, 10 and 11 years old.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO