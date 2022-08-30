ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week Three

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Three of the Fall 2022-2023 football season Friday night. WSMV4 Sports followed six games that kept all the fans on their toes. Beech High school defeated Hendersonville High school with a score of 35-8. Mt. Juliet crushed Hunters Lane...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TSU community remembers student killed in car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

Live on the Green returns after two-year hiatus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -For the first time since 2019, Live on the Green starts things off big with a free Show Thursday night with Nashville Star Sheryl Crow. Free and Music might be the best two words Nashville produces. Since 2009, WRLT’s Lightening Radio 100 has made it happen in downtown Public Park. Although events coordinator Alexis prefers to go by one name, she is as excited as ever and ready to welcome eager crowds.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

PowerNation hosting auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The automotive gurus at PowerNation Studios are taking their show to the racetrack this weekend, hosting an auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the first event of its kind that PowerNation has hosted in its 30-year history. The two-day event, called PowerNationals, will feature an...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Clarksville organization helps women juggle homelife and work

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of women are getting back to work to help support their families. In 2021, nearly twice as many women joined the workforce than men. This has been the trend for more than a year. In July 2022, roughly 300,000 women landed jobs, based on the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Vanderbilt Athletics#The Nashville Predators#The Vandy United Fund#The Predators Foundation#Nashvillepredators Com#Vucommodores Com
WSMV

Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home. Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony. Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD evacuates movie theater after reports of a shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department evacuated the Regal Hollywood movie theater at 719 Thompson Lane after there were reports of a possible shooting on Saturday. Officials heard that there were reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. which caused the movie theater to be evacuated. During...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Local woman brings awareness to Ovarian Cancer Month

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and one woman in Clarksville is shedding light on her journey and how it inspired her to go back to school. “There just wasn’t any way to finish a nursing degree,” said Yvette Love. Love said when her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Community Safety Committee discusses curbing violence in Metro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro’s Community Safety Partnership Fund Advisory Board continues to look at ways to curb violence in North Nashville. The board held a meeting Thursday afternoon inside the City Hall. They’re in the process of choosing a local non-profit that applied for funding as part of the North Nashville Violence Interruption plan.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

La Vergne K9 officer to retire, celebrated for nearly 10 years of service

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne Police Department K9 officer is preparing for his retirement after almost ten years of service. LVPD said a retirement ceremony would be held on September 8th to honor K9 officer Mike, who has served the department since 2013. Mike is now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell and his family in retirement.
LA VERGNE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy