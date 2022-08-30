Read full article on original website
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week Three
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Three of the Fall 2022-2023 football season Friday night. WSMV4 Sports followed six games that kept all the fans on their toes. Beech High school defeated Hendersonville High school with a score of 35-8. Mt. Juliet crushed Hunters Lane...
WSMV
Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
WSMV
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
WSMV
9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
WSMV
Live on the Green returns after two-year hiatus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -For the first time since 2019, Live on the Green starts things off big with a free Show Thursday night with Nashville Star Sheryl Crow. Free and Music might be the best two words Nashville produces. Since 2009, WRLT’s Lightening Radio 100 has made it happen in downtown Public Park. Although events coordinator Alexis prefers to go by one name, she is as excited as ever and ready to welcome eager crowds.
WSMV
PowerNation hosting auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The automotive gurus at PowerNation Studios are taking their show to the racetrack this weekend, hosting an auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the first event of its kind that PowerNation has hosted in its 30-year history. The two-day event, called PowerNationals, will feature an...
WSMV
Clarksville organization helps women juggle homelife and work
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of women are getting back to work to help support their families. In 2021, nearly twice as many women joined the workforce than men. This has been the trend for more than a year. In July 2022, roughly 300,000 women landed jobs, based on the...
WSMV
MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were...
WSMV
Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home. Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony. Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625...
WSMV
Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip
DEADHORSE, Alaska (WSMV) - A lifelong outdoorsman and hunter from Dover has been missing in the Alaskan wilderness for almost a week. Steve Keel is a former marine and well-known electrician in Stewart County. Steve was in Northern Alaska on a hunting trip with a friend when he went missing....
WSMV
MNPD evacuates movie theater after reports of a shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department evacuated the Regal Hollywood movie theater at 719 Thompson Lane after there were reports of a possible shooting on Saturday. Officials heard that there were reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. which caused the movie theater to be evacuated. During...
WSMV
Local woman brings awareness to Ovarian Cancer Month
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and one woman in Clarksville is shedding light on her journey and how it inspired her to go back to school. “There just wasn’t any way to finish a nursing degree,” said Yvette Love. Love said when her...
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
WSMV
Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
WSMV
Community Safety Committee discusses curbing violence in Metro
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro’s Community Safety Partnership Fund Advisory Board continues to look at ways to curb violence in North Nashville. The board held a meeting Thursday afternoon inside the City Hall. They’re in the process of choosing a local non-profit that applied for funding as part of the North Nashville Violence Interruption plan.
WSMV
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
WSMV
Residents upset over build-up of shopping carts and trash in Brookemeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash and many shopping carts are accumulating at Brookmeade Park. One Nashville resident finds it disturbing, especially since he said he counted hundreds of shopping carts. The trash and shopping carts are in addition to the existing homeless community camp at the park. Gower Mills said...
WSMV
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps said goodbye Saturday to the final group of beagles they have been caring for from the Envigo breeding facility as they continue their journey to California into loving homes. Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85...
WSMV
‘This was a life and death situation’: 33 animals rescued, taken to rescue center in Gallatin
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps, a national animal protection nonprofit, rescued 33 animals on Saturday from a property in Pocahontas around 75 miles east of Memphis. The Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that several dogs were exhibiting signs of mange and poor health and...
WSMV
La Vergne K9 officer to retire, celebrated for nearly 10 years of service
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne Police Department K9 officer is preparing for his retirement after almost ten years of service. LVPD said a retirement ceremony would be held on September 8th to honor K9 officer Mike, who has served the department since 2013. Mike is now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell and his family in retirement.
