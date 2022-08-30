ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bA04n_0hbZiibi00

Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious.

“Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”

Asked if the governor had been tested for COVID, she said, “Gov. Little has tested for COVID-19 three times in the last four days. All were negative.”

The governor has called a special session of the Legislature, which will start at 8 a.m. Thursday at the state Capitol to consider a single proposed bill, cutting both individual and corporate income tax rates, giving out $500 million in one-time income tax rebates, and permanently increasing education funding by $410 million a year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Little
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy