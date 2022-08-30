ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

European Heat Waves Melts Glaciers, Revealing Viking Weapons Buried in Ice

As Europe's glaciers are being melted by the summer's heat wave, archaeologists in Norway have found weaponry from the Viking Age. The Jotunheimen Mountains in Norway's Innlandet County were the target of a study team from the Secrets of the Ice Glacier Archaeology Program. Archaeological Bullseye. The area, which is...
SCIENCE
msn.com

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice. Lemons are the sunniest of the citrus fruits. They lend flavor to foods and drinks, and are packed full of healthful vitamin C and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants. But besides the health and well-being benefits of consuming lemons, did you know that you can also use this cheery fruit around the house to clean and deodorize?
HEALTH
msn.com

The true benefits and drawbacks of eating eggs

Eggs have been used in cuisines around the world for many years because of their incredible versatility. You can have them sweet in a custard, or salty in a fried rice dish; you can have them boiled, scrambled, poached, sunny-side up, baked in a cake, whipped in a cocktail, and so on. It’s very possible to have eggs at every meal of the day. But how healthy is it, really?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Food Poisoning#Bakery#Salad#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health#The Caper Berry Fruit
Real Simple

How to Store Garlic So It Stays Potent and Fresh

We'd argue that most people would feel lost without some healthy garlic in their kitchens. So many recipes from cuisines worldwide begin by sautéing garlic in oil, and just the scent is enough to make you hungry for dinner. Since no one likes to reach for their garlic only...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Southern Fried Cabbage

The Southern Living Test Kitchen described this Southern Fried Cabbage as a "super easy weeknight dinner," but they also agree that this would make the perfect side to any number of family meals, such as our Classic Beef Pot Roast. Even on its own, this fried cabbage recipe is a...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Pink salmon cakes (burgers)

Pink salmon cakes (burgers) Are you in the mood for something fishy? Today, I was just in the mood to create something different. So, I prepared pink salmon cakes. In my recipe, I use red bell pepper, but if you don't like peppers, it can be omitted. I also use two eggs as a binder, but they can also be omitted because I also use two slices of bread in the recipe. (The bread is also a binder that helps hold the salmon patties together while they are cooking.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Small batch baking recipes for two to three people

Hands down, these will be the best peanut butter cookies you ever make – dense and chewy, but also ridiculously easy,” says Edd Kimber.“As a further treat, I also dip these in chocolate, because everything is better dipped in chocolate, right?”Chocolate peanut butter cookieMakes: 6Ingredients:175g light brown sugar1 large egg½ tsp vanilla extractPinch of fine sea salt225g smooth peanut butter, at room temperatureSea salt flakes, for sprinkling100g dark chocolate, meltedMethod:1. Place the sugar and egg in a large bowl and whisk together briefly until combined. Add the vanilla and salt and again whisk briefly to combine. Now add the peanut...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Can You Cook Steak in an Air Fryer?

Air frying is all the rage these days, and for good reason. These convenient countertop devices heat up quickly, blasting food with fast-moving hot air from all angles. This convection-style heat flow gets lots of foods super crispy without using nearly the amount of oil that other cooking techniques — like frying, sautéing, or even old-school roasting — require. Given air frying's rapid and unyielding popularity, it seems like just about every food item in the kitchen is getting shoved into that little air fryer drawer, whether it belongs there or not. Take, for example, steak.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

It’s Corn (It’s Not Corn)

When the Peruvian-Chinese restaurant Chifa opened in Los Angeles in late 2020, its dessert grabbed Instagram’s attention instantly: almond jelly in the shape of a corn cob, from jelly cake creator Lexie Park of Nunchi. The dessert hinted at trompe l’oeil — illusions that trick the eye — while also finding footing in the uncanny valley. Pale white, the jelly corn looked like Bunnicula had gotten ahold of one of summer’s best ears, while a pastel purple version looked as though it had been grown on another planet.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy