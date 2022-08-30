Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
msn.com
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
msn.com
Why You Might Experience Night Sweats: Hormones, Stress, Diet and More
Getting good, uninterrupted sleep is critical to your wellness. Sleep can drastically improve your mood, boost energy and productivity, reset your metabolism and even affect your ability to fight disease. But achieving those golden 8 hours of sleep is difficult if you keep waking up in the middle of the night, soaked in sweat.
msn.com
Post-retirement depression: recognizing the signs
You’ve worked all your life with retirement always on the horizon ahead. However, when you finally reach it, it may not be what you expected. While research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies suggests that people do experience a boost in life satisfaction around their retirement, the same study notes that it often precedes a waning in happiness in the following years. In fact, the chances of a person facing clinical depression increase by a massive 40% after retirement, according to the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs.
msn.com
This Is How Long It Takes For Tramadol To Start Working
According to Drugs.com, tramadol is a prescription medication that can help with moderate to severe pain. It's also one of many common drugs recommended by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons for pain relief from osteoarthritis, per Harvard Health Publishing. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency lists it as a Schedule IV controlled substance, meaning it has a low potential for abuse and a low risk of dependence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
msn.com
The Costco Enchiladas That Are Dividing Reddit
For better or for worse, low-carb products are on the radar of shoppers all over the United States. On average, about one in three Americans embark on a diet each year, and 5% of those diets are low-carb (via Food Insight). With the growing popularity of the ketogenic diet in...
msn.com
Mystery pneumonia kills 2 health care workers, patient at clinic in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Comments / 0