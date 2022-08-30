You’ve worked all your life with retirement always on the horizon ahead. However, when you finally reach it, it may not be what you expected. While research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies suggests that people do experience a boost in life satisfaction around their retirement, the same study notes that it often precedes a waning in happiness in the following years. In fact, the chances of a person facing clinical depression increase by a massive 40% after retirement, according to the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs.

