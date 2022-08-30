ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood type tied to risk of stroke

The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
Why You Might Experience Night Sweats: Hormones, Stress, Diet and More

Getting good, uninterrupted sleep is critical to your wellness. Sleep can drastically improve your mood, boost energy and productivity, reset your metabolism and even affect your ability to fight disease. But achieving those golden 8 hours of sleep is difficult if you keep waking up in the middle of the night, soaked in sweat.
HEALTH
Post-retirement depression: recognizing the signs

You’ve worked all your life with retirement always on the horizon ahead. However, when you finally reach it, it may not be what you expected. While research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies suggests that people do experience a boost in life satisfaction around their retirement, the same study notes that it often precedes a waning in happiness in the following years. In fact, the chances of a person facing clinical depression increase by a massive 40% after retirement, according to the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs.
MENTAL HEALTH
This Is How Long It Takes For Tramadol To Start Working

According to Drugs.com, tramadol is a prescription medication that can help with moderate to severe pain. It's also one of many common drugs recommended by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons for pain relief from osteoarthritis, per Harvard Health Publishing. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency lists it as a Schedule IV controlled substance, meaning it has a low potential for abuse and a low risk of dependence.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose

Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Costco Enchiladas That Are Dividing Reddit

For better or for worse, low-carb products are on the radar of shoppers all over the United States. On average, about one in three Americans embark on a diet each year, and 5% of those diets are low-carb (via Food Insight). With the growing popularity of the ketogenic diet in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mystery pneumonia kills 2 health care workers, patient at clinic in Argentina

A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
HEALTH

