Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Along The Muskogee Turnpike Near Coweta
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of a crash along the Muskogee Turnpike Thursday morning. The crash happened about two miles northwest of the Coweta Exit. According to Troopers, an F-150, that was traveling southbound along the turnpike, hydroplaned and struck a grass embankment. Troopers say...
Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
Police looking for driver of a blue truck that struck person in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on North Mingo early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the area of Pine and North Mingo just after 5 a.m. and discovered a person dead in the road, police said. Police said they found debris of a...
2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Standing Water Along The Creek Turnpike Causes Accidents, Stalls Vehicles
The Jenks Police department says standing water on the Creek Turnpike, between Elm and the river bridge, caused multiple accidents and stalled vehicles on Friday morning. Currently, it is unclear what caused the standing water, but a Flood Advisory was in effect for Tulsa as early-morning rain swept across the state.
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
One killed in Sequoyah County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.
Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169
Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man in critical condition after being struck by a van in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was struck by a van near 49th and Peoria. Officers at the scene told FOX23 a man was crossing the street, and the van tried to swerve to avoid hitting him. The back of the van struck the man in the road.
Eufaula woman shares story about being hit by impaired driver ahead of Labor Day
Amber Graham’s life changed forever 21 years ago. She said she was driving back from the grocery store with her boyfriend when a man under the influence of alcohol hit her vehicle head on.
Collinsville Police Arrest 2 Burglary Suspects For Breaking Into Storage Units
Collinsville Police arrested a man and woman who they said were caught breaking into storage units. Police said it may have been an inside job. Collinsville Police said they found out about the burglary because an off-duty Rogers County deputy was driving by, and saw sparks flying. Police said that...
OHP: Silver Alert CANCELLED for an at-risk Haskell County woman
The Haskell County Sheriff's Office is looking for 79-year-old Betty Moore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owasso Police Release Details About Robbery, Chase On Highway 169
Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
pryorinfopub.com
One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident
PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
news9.com
2 Arrested For Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
Two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in July near a landmark in downtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, detectives arrested 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet on Tuesday, August 30, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey on Thursday, September 1. The arrests are connected to the shooting...
TPD: 'Poorly done' paint job, expired tag on stolen car leads to arrest
On Wednesday around 5:10 p.m., an officer saw what appeared to be a black Honda Civic driving near 41st and Memorial.
Two ejected from boat after striking sandbar on Lake Eufaula
LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — Two people were ejected from a boat after striking a sandbar when the boat was trying to stop Friday night on Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said as the boat was heading south toward the Belle Star Boat Ramp, the boat hit...
Silver Alert issued for an 86-year-old man last seen in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Robert Mundine is an 86-year-old man who was last seen 48-hours hours ago at 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 30, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department [BAPD]. Investigators believe that Mundine may have been picked up by a passing vehicle around 2:45 p.m. around East...
Two teenagers arrested in connection to ‘Center of the Universe’ murder
Two Oklahoma teenagers have been arrested following a deadly shooting in Tulsa earlier this summer.
Tulsa police arrest two people for July murder at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people in a murder that happened at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in July. Police said 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet was arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication on Thursday.
Comments / 1