Wagoner County, OK

news9.com

Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Along The Muskogee Turnpike Near Coweta

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of a crash along the Muskogee Turnpike Thursday morning. The crash happened about two miles northwest of the Coweta Exit. According to Troopers, an F-150, that was traveling southbound along the turnpike, hydroplaned and struck a grass embankment. Troopers say...
COWETA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK
Wagoner County, OK
Wagoner, OK
Wagoner County, OK
Wagoner County, OK
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
pryorinfopub.com

One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident

PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested For Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark

Two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in July near a landmark in downtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, detectives arrested 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet on Tuesday, August 30, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey on Thursday, September 1. The arrests are connected to the shooting...
TULSA, OK

