Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

St. Pete deputy mayor resigns following bullying allegations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After the city’s communications director resigned Thursday – citing a hostile work environment – the mayor of St. Pete put his Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens on administrative leave. Soon after, the city announced Owens had resigned. Communications Director Janelle Taylor alleged in her...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Avoiding rental scams

The internet offers endless places to search for listings in a renter's search for the right place. It's also a crucial time to make sure the process of inquiring about a home property is legitimate and not a scam, a Tampa real estate broker suggested.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

New mega bed and breakfast opens in Davenport next to Orlando attractions

DVENPORT, Fla. - A new one-of-a-kind mega bed and breakfast in Davenport is just a stone trow away from the Orlando attractions. It's called Fantasy Island Resort Orlando. "You can’t find anything else in the world like this," said Emmanuel Mohammed, president of Extreme Getaway homes, which owns the property.
DAVENPORT, FL
Jane Castor
fox13news.com

Tampa father accused of shooting his children, killing 1, granted $2.5M bond

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa father accused of shooting his two children, killing his 5-year-old and critically injuring his 8-year-old, has been granted bond in the amount of $2.5 million. Investigators said Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass went into the bedroom of his two children – after their mother, Bass's...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Sheriff: Sarasota father, daughter share Snapchat video of them burning raccoon alive, get arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. - A video circulating social media of a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster led to the arrests of a Sarasota father and daughter. Thursday, Sarasota County deputies arrested 30-year-old Alicia Kincheloe and her father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe. Both are facing aggravated animal cruelty charges. Investigators said a witness told them Alicia posted the video on Snapchat.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Labor Day travel the busiest since start of the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport is expecting a busy Labor Day travel weekend with passenger numbers meeting or even exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. September and October are among two of the slower months at TPA, but airport officials said the demand for air travel continues to grow across the globe, and particularly in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
