FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
St. Pete deputy mayor resigns following bullying allegations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After the city’s communications director resigned Thursday – citing a hostile work environment – the mayor of St. Pete put his Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens on administrative leave. Soon after, the city announced Owens had resigned. Communications Director Janelle Taylor alleged in her...
New Tampa reality show is latest example of Bay Area’s flourishing film industry
TAMPA, Fla. - From ‘Selling Tampa’ on Netflix to Hallmark movies, the Bay Area keeps growing in popularity with the film industry. There’s a new reality television series called ‘Meet My Abuela’ that filmed around the Bay Area this year, and tourism leaders plan to share a preview of the new show later this month.
Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
Avoiding rental scams
The internet offers endless places to search for listings in a renter's search for the right place. It's also a crucial time to make sure the process of inquiring about a home property is legitimate and not a scam, a Tampa real estate broker suggested.
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
New mega bed and breakfast in Davenport
A new one-of-a-kind mega bed and breakfast in Davenport is just a stone trow away from the Orlando attractions. It's called Fantasy Island Resort Orlando.
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
USF releases renderings showing vision for on-campus athletic district, along with football stadium
TAMPA, Fla. - The University of South Florida knows the key to recruiting is having some of the most impressive facilities – which has culminated in Thursday's release of renderings that would include an on-campus football stadium. The renderings show what could be in store for the coming years...
‘It’s a disgrace’: Animal advocates want stiff sentence for father, daughter accused of burning raccoon alive
SARASOTA, Fla. - Animal advocates rallied for the harshest penalties possible after a raccoon was stabbed and then set on fire in a dumpster in Sarasota. It comes just one day after a father and daughter were arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. Impassioned animal advocates hit the streets...
Tampa father accused of shooting his children, killing 1, granted $2.5M bond
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa father accused of shooting his two children, killing his 5-year-old and critically injuring his 8-year-old, has been granted bond in the amount of $2.5 million. Investigators said Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass went into the bedroom of his two children – after their mother, Bass's...
Experts urge renters to make sure listings are legitimate as scams circulate
TAMPA, Fla. - The internet offers endless places to search for listings in a renter's search for the right place. It's also a crucial time to make sure the process of inquiring about a home property is legitimate and not a scam, a Tampa real estate broker suggested. "As we...
Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
Sheriff: Sarasota father, daughter share Snapchat video of them burning raccoon alive, get arrested
SARASOTA, Fla. - A video circulating social media of a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster led to the arrests of a Sarasota father and daughter. Thursday, Sarasota County deputies arrested 30-year-old Alicia Kincheloe and her father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe. Both are facing aggravated animal cruelty charges. Investigators said a witness told them Alicia posted the video on Snapchat.
Couple helps non-profit provide self-rescue swim lessons after losing baby to drowning
TAMPA, Fla. - Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four in Florida, and it can happen in just a few seconds. After their 1-year-old named Aubrey drowned in the family pool in 2020, local couple Kristen and Matt Strojnowski are now helping other kids get self-rescue swim lessons.
Labor Day travel the busiest since start of the pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport is expecting a busy Labor Day travel weekend with passenger numbers meeting or even exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. September and October are among two of the slower months at TPA, but airport officials said the demand for air travel continues to grow across the globe, and particularly in the Tampa Bay region.
Plant City man turns love of Legos into booming business one brick at a time
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before you curse those little Lego pieces that pierce your bare foot at night, know that your little one's love for the tiny brick building sets might one day help pay for their college. Maybe college tuition is too far to go, but those old Lego...
Full press conference: Sarasota sheriff on arrests of father, daughter accused of burning raccoon
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman detailed the arrests of a father and daughter accused of stabbing a raccoon in a dumpster with a pitchfork, then burning the animal alive — all while recording the incident on a cell phone to post on social media, investigators said. The video went viral, drawing outrage from the community.
Pinellas Schools partners with Tom Brady’s company to build ‘physically literate’ students
LARGO, Fla. - Bucs QB Tom Brady hasn't been shy when it comes to his secret to a long NFL career, he's often touted his lifestyle AKA the TB12 Method for his unprecedented longevity. Now, the pillars of that routine like pliability and hydration, for example, will be part of...
Is Tampa Bay’s housing market cooling off? Real estate experts say it is
TAMPA, Fla. - The housing market is starting to level off despite high demand and record prices in Tampa Bay, according to real estate experts. Tampa realtor John Hudson said bidding wars are not nearly as wild as they were a few months ago, but it’s still a competitive market in Tampa Bay.
