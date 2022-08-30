ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Letter to the Editor: Appreciation from Stauffer Foundation

My mother was Dr. Mary R. Stauffer. On the eve of what would have been her 105th birthday, I am reminded of the tremendous community support at her celebration of life at this time last year. There was an outpouring of thank-you’s for her contribution to Downey as a doctor and philanthropist. Next year the foundation she started will celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Letter to the Editor: Downey lags in environmental sustainability

So far California’s new 2022 Senate Bill (SB 1383) requiring organic waste recycling has been more suggestion than edict. Many cities have been unable to follow through on this mandate due to lacking infrastructure, funds or, at worst, interest. Downey is no exception. As a long-time Downey resident, I’m...
Oregon community rallies after Downey family struck by tragedy

DOWNEY – An Oregon family with Downey ties was on the receiving end of a generous outpouring of support, after the sudden loss of their patriarch sent them reeling. Ryan and Laura Hodak met as students at Warren High School, during Ryan’s senior year. They were high school sweethearts.
Family brings world travels to Downey store

DOWNEY – One local family has taken the treasures they have found while traveling and turned them into a new storefront boutique opening this weekend. Mother, daughter, and niece trio Loraine Medina, 48, Alyssa Hilton, 23, Kassandra Medina, 15, will open The Gypsy Trip on Sunday, selling clothes, accessories, and other items collected from their own personal travels.
At Downey Unified, we’re excited for a new school year

As August comes to a close, I have to share that I am so happy to have our students and staff back on our campuses!. August 17th marked the first day of school and it has been such a wonderful few weeks since then. Seeing the smiling faces of not just our students, but also of our teachers, staff and families, has been so uplifting.
Downey falls to Schurr, 3-0, in non-league match

DOWNEY – After getting a quick jump in the preseason with some early success, the Downey girls volleyball team, which started off with a 5-2 start, fell to visiting Schurr in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 Tuesday afternoon (August 30). The Vikings rebounded the next day with a 3-0...
