Read full article on original website
Related
Harvey Weinstein Denied Trial Delay Despite ‘She Said’ Publicity, Judge Rules
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers on Monday failed in their attempt to postpone his Los Angeles criminal trial despite the coming wave of publicity for “She Said,” the feature film about two New York Times reporters who blew the scandal open in 2018. “I’m not [postponing] the trial,” Judge...
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell ‘best pals with infamous double-murderer’ after meeting in prison
Ghislaine, 60 - who was jailed for 20 years for grooming dozens of girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - is said to have spent hours talking to Novack, 65 at low-security prison FCI Tallahassee in Florida. An inside source has told the Mirror the women have bonded over their shared...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Steven Hoffenberg Found Dead
The body was in such a state of decay that police couldn't make a positive ID but believe it to be Hoffenberg, who once called Epstein his "best friend."
Nikolas Cruz sentencing judge slams defence and prosecution for turning court into ‘playground’
The judge hearing the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has lambasted the defence and prosecution for their conduct, saying they have turned her courtroom into a “playground”.Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer laid out rules of conduct in the courtroom for the lawyers on both sides in scathing remarks made on Thursday morning as she dismissed the defence’s request for a mistrial in the penalty phase.The mistrial request was put to her after she allowed the introduction of Cruz’s drawings, including swastikas, as evidence in the case.Prior to officially filing the motion, the defence urged the judge to...
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Fiancée Doubles Down On Pregnancy Claims After Lawyer Calls Her "Insane"
R. Kelly's fiancée is doubling down on claims that she's pregnant with the imprisoned singer's child. Last week, Joycelyn Savage revealed in an excerpt from her tell-all book, Love & Joy Of Robert, that she is carrying his child. "Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was...
Former Epstein mentor and New York Post owner Steven Hoffenberg found dead
Steven Hoffenberg, a former mentor to Jeffrey Epstein and one-time owner of the New York Post, has been found dead, according to reports.Mr Hoffenberg’s body was discovered by police as they performed a welfare check on him at his home in Derby, Connecticut.The 77-year-old spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of running a $500m Ponzi scheme in the early 1990s.The Derby Police Department said they were called to the home in Mount Pleasant St to perform a welfare check at 8pm on Tuesday, in a statement posted to Facebook that did not identify Mr Hoffenberg.An initial autopsy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ghislaine Maxwell's old legal team is suing her, saying she owes them more than $850,000 in attorneys fees
Maxwell is being sued by the Denver-based law firm Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman. Two of the firm's lawyers represented her during her federal trial.
LAW・
Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in last-ditch attempt to have conviction overturned by claiming she had only ever acted in good faith
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has appeared in federal court in a longshot attempt to have her fraud conviction tossed out ahead of her October sentencing. Holmes appeared on Thursday at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, where her attorneys argued that no rational juror could have found her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt -- as 12 jurors did find when they convicted her in January.
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama
Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
A bartender and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys extremist group received a record-breaking sentence on Monday among those convicted solely of obstructing Congress on Jan. 6. Joshua Pruitt, 40, nearly came face to face with then-Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the lawmaker was trying to evade the...
‘Disgusting and clearly desperate’: Amber Heard’s sister lashes out at MTV VMAs over Johnny Depp cameo
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez lashed out at MTV following Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at the music channel’s Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) night.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The surprise appearance came two months after Depp’s defamation trial victory...
Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT
Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
‘We’ll Leave No Stones Unturned’: Last Living Member of The Monkees Sues the FBI to Get Full, Unredacted File on the Iconic Rock Band
The last surviving member of The Monkees is suing the FBI for full access to the agency’s file on the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band. George Michael Dolenz, Jr., better known by his stage name, Micky Dolenz, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday.
NME
Fugees reunion tour was reportedly cancelled due to Pras Michel’s alleged involvement in money laundering scheme
There is speculation in a new report that the Fugees cancelled their 25th anniversary tour celebrating second album ‘The Score’ not due to COVID-19 concerns, as originally stated, but member Pras Michel’s ongoing legal issues. A story published on August 29 by Puck‘s Eriq Gardner details Michel’s...
Billboard
Australia’s Music Industry Issues Apology as Review Into Abuse, Discrimination is Published
BRISBANE, Australia — A united Australian music industry has apologized to the many women and men who’ve been subjected to abuse in the workplace, details of which are exposed in a damning new report. Following a months-long consultation process, Raising Their Voices, a review into sexual harm, harassment,...
Court won't hear appeal of $25 million judgment against Oberlin
A judgment ordering Oberlin College to pay $25 million to a local business after it sued the college for libel following a shoplifting incident involving three Black students will stand. The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not take up an appeal of the judgment against Oberlin College.
Comments / 0