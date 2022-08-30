ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Brian Callahan praises Bengals’ improved offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals watched Joe Burrow get sacked more times than any other quarterback in the NFL. It was a painful sight as the postseason was just as brutal as the regular season. In his second year coming off a season-ending injury, that was unacceptable, and everyone in the Queen...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/1): Attitude up front

Despite picking No. 31 in the claim process befitting the AFC champs, the Bengals attacked the bottom of their roster and emerged with three players drafted no later than 106 (Jags defensive tackle Jay Tufele in 2021) and as high as 55 (Texans guard Max Scharping in 2019) in three of the last four drafts. In 2020, Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi went No. 91, between the Bengals' prized linebackers, Logan Wilson at 65 and Akeem Davis-Gaither at 107.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals get highly earned shot of respect

Over at NFL.com, a recent article ranking the top triplets in the NFL ( QB,RB, WR ) the Bengals came out on top . Here is link to the rankings. Soe well earned respect, and a young group that has years ahead of it.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals announce another wave of roster moves

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Re-signed free agent wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas was released as a vested veteran this week and was not subject to waivers. Placed defensive end Khalid Kareem (hamstring) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (abdomen) on injured reserve. Both players will miss...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Lou Anarumo on playing Jessie Bates and Dax Hill together.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Daxton Hill was effectively thrown into the fire from day one. With star safety Jessie Bates III away from the team after not reaching an agreement on a long-term contract, Hill was taking the starting free safety snaps from the time he arrived in Cincinnati. With Bates...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Best-case scenario prediction for the Bengals’ 2022 season

May 23, 1967. On that date, a group founded by former Cleveland Browns head coach Paul Brown was granted a franchise by the American Football League. The Cincinnati Bengals began play in 1968. For 54 years, I have been a faithful follower of the Bengals. I have stayed with them...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Jay Tufele still has upside for the Bengals

Jay Tufele is one of the newest members of the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. He was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went 3-14 last year. So how does the worst team in the division not have room for a player but the best team in the division does?. For...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Cincy Jungle

Bengals re-sign three players, place two on I.R.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made the following roster moves:. Re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael Thomas, and HB Trayveon Williams. Allen and Thomas were released by the Bengals on Wednesday, and as vested veterans, they did not have to go through waivers. Williams, a fourth-year player, was waived by the team on Wednesday, cleared waivers, and has returned as well.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy