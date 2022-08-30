Despite picking No. 31 in the claim process befitting the AFC champs, the Bengals attacked the bottom of their roster and emerged with three players drafted no later than 106 (Jags defensive tackle Jay Tufele in 2021) and as high as 55 (Texans guard Max Scharping in 2019) in three of the last four drafts. In 2020, Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi went No. 91, between the Bengals' prized linebackers, Logan Wilson at 65 and Akeem Davis-Gaither at 107.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO