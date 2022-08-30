ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'Hail to Gorbachev': Old Pizza Hut commercial resurfaces after former Soviet leader dies

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uL0cD_0hbZdtSm00


A n old Pizza Hut commercial starring former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has resurfaced amid the news of his death Tuesday.

The advertisement features Gorbachev entering a Pizza Hut in Moscow, which causes an argument among two patrons on whether Gorbachev was a good leader. The two ultimately realize he was a good leader because he allowed Pizza Hut to open in Russia, leading to chants of "Hail to Gorbachev."

MIKHAIL GORBACHEV, LAST LEADER OF THE SOVIET UNION AND NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNER, DIES

The commercial only aired internationally, as Gorbachev was, and still is, a controversial figure in Russia, with some lamenting the fall of the Soviet Union under his watch and others praising his introduction of more freedoms.


After filming the commercial, Gorbachev told the New York Times in 1997 he did the advertisement to fund his foundation.

''I thought that it is a people's matter — food. This is why if my name works for the benefit of consumers, to hell with it — I can risk it," Gorbachev said.

He also told the news outlet he was unsure how much he was being paid but accepted the offer from Pizza Hut after turning down various other endorsements.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union before its collapse in 1991, introducing reforms that modified the country toward a more free-market economy and loosened restrictions on speech. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his efforts to help end the Cold War.

The Soviet reformer was in his early 90s when he was reported dead by Russian media on Tuesday. He was being treated for a long-term illness at Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soviet#Pizza Hut#Russia#The Soviet Union#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
The Conversation U.S.

Unexpected Ukrainian resistance continues to thwart Russia's initial plans for quick, decisive victories

As Ukrainian forces fight a late-summer counterattack to wrest the southern province of Kherson from Russian control, Russian President Vladimir Putin is learning a lesson that many political leaders have learned before: War is often much longer and costlier than anticipated. In the six months since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Putin and his military leaders have faced unexpected resistance from Ukrainian forces. That’s been the case in the southern province of Kherson, where Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack on Aug. 28, 2022. Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian senior presidential adviser, described the offensive as a “slow...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
230K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy