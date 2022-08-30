ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration to offer monkeypox vaccines at three major LGBT events

By Abigail Adcox
T he Biden administration will allocate extra monkeypox vaccines for LGBT events in Louisiana, Georgia, and California that are expected to attract large crowds of partygoers.

Over 13,000 monkeypox vaccines in total will be ready for administration at Southern Decadence in New Orleans, Atlanta Black Pride in Atlanta, and Pridefest in Oakland, California, as part of a vaccination initiative by the Biden administration to reach those at higher risk for the virus.

"Our vaccine strategy is to meet people where they seek services, care or community, especially in communities of color," said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, White House monkeypox response deputy coordinator. "These events will reach a diverse segment of the LGBTQI+ community and help address some of the equity gaps that we are seeing in vaccination among people of color."

The vast majority of monkeypox cases are among men who have sex with men, though anyone who has been in contact with someone infected is at risk, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The Biden administration will supply officials in Louisiana with 6,000 extra monkeypox vaccines to support 12 community vaccination events leading up to Southern Decadence, an event dubbed the "Gay Mardi Gras," held over Labor Day weekend.

"This festival can attract up to 300,000 individuals, not just from Louisiana or not even from the South but from around the country," said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D). "Being able to prepare for that and to get a head start on the vaccinations, on the testing, on the communications — all extremely important."

Georgia will also receive 5,500 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine, and California will be allocated 2,400 extra vaccine doses for their events.

Biden administration officials acknowledged that the vaccinations would not prevent the spread of monkeypox, as the vaccine requires a second dose to be administered 28 days later, and full immunity is not achieved until two weeks after the second shot, though they conceded that it would result in more shots in arms.

"It was a great opportunity to get folks ready for the event in terms of getting some vaccines on the ground early but also a great opportunity to reach people who won't go to a clinic or a vaccine effort but will feel comfortable in, frankly, less stigmatizing spaces that can occur in the events," one Biden administration official told reporters Tuesday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier this month that the administration was partnering with local cities and states to offer additional vaccine allocations "based on the size and nature of the event and the ability to reach attendees who are the highest risk of monkeypox." Earlier this month, vaccine distribution was offered at the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade through the federal initiative.

