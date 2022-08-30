Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Donovan Mitchell 'went screaming around the golf course' when he got word of his trade from Utah Jazz to Cleveland Cavaliers
Ever been on the golf course when you got some good news?. NBA guard Donovan Mitchell did. Rumored to be headed to the New York Knicks, Mitchell instead was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz. And he was playing golf when he got word of the deal.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jordan Clarkson's Amazing Reaction To Donovan Mitchell Getting Traded
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'
Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts
A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After The Donovan Mitchell Trade
According to many reports on Thursday, Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the news came out, Kevin Love sent out a tweet.
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback
In an interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, three-time NBA Champion Patrick McCaw says he wants to make a return to the NBA. The 26-year-old has played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Udonis Haslem says he didn’t talk to “godfather” Pat Riley first two years with Heat
Udonis Haslem is not a man who gets intimidated. The icon of Heat culture is about to enter his 20th NBA season and he backs down from nobody. But Haslem admitted in a recent interview when he first came to the Heat he avoided talking to team president Pat Riley because of his mob, Godfather vibe.
Phoenix Suns fans sound off on Anthony Davis NBA trade speculation: 'Are you nuts? Hell no'
Earlier this week, we published a story about how the Phoenix Suns had been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis in NBA trade speculation. The story quoted a Western Conference executive, who told Heavy.com that the Suns "would be an interesting fit" for Davis, once Phoenix could trade Deandre Ayton.
