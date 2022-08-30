Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
CBS Sports
Ranking the NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2022: Ravens top list, Panthers could surprise
One thing that makes the NFL so entertaining every year is the fact that it's one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet, and nothing proves that more than the league's uncanny ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst-to-first. Last year, that team...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD
When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Called up Thursday
Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Oviedo spent a month in the minors but will rejoin the big-league club to start Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was productive over 14 appearances (one start) with the Cardinals earlier in the year, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Assuming he performs well during his team debut Friday, he should have a chance to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation.
CBS Sports
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Will rejoin MLB squad
De La Cruz is expected to be called up by Miami ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After recording a .581 OPS to start the season, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on August 12. Since then, he's flipped a switch in the minors with a .320/.370/.620 slash line over 54 plate appearances with Jacksonville. De La Cruz is capable of finding success at the plate in the majors, shown by his respectable OPS of .783 in 2021.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Returns to action Friday
Paredes (undisclosed) is starting at second base and batting seventh Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes has been held out of the lineup the past two games but will rejoin the starting nine Friday. The 23-year-old finished August with a .235/.338/.471 slash line, four home runs, 11 RBI and a 10:10 BB:K in 25 contests.
