Glendale, AZ

Sweetwater distribution center to host hiring event at new Glendale site

Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

Sweetwater, the country’s largest eCommerce provider of music instruments and pro audio gear, will host a hiring event Wednesday, Aug. 31 to fill dozens of positions at its new 350,000 square foot distribution center.

The facility will serve as a fulfillment center for tens of thousands of products sold by Sweetwater, including pro audio gear like microphones, speakers, mixers, and amplifiers as well as drums, guitars, and band and orchestra instruments.

“We are incredibly excited to open this new state-of-the-art facility and can’t wait to provide an exceptional experience for employees in this region,” Sweetwater SVP of Distribution Robert Gerwig shared in a statement. “As we open this new distribution center to better serve our customers on the west coast, we are looking forward to adding energetic, hard-working people to our team.”

Open positions include equipment operators and shipping specialists to work Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The building is fully air-conditioned and starting pay is $17-$18 per hour.

Interested candidates should visit the facility, located at 16801 W. Glendale Ave., between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sweetwater promotes a positive working environment where team members are valued and celebrated. Full-time employees enjoy full benefits and perks including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401k match, paid time off, parental leave, employee gear discount, and more.

Glendale, AZ
