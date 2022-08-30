ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open, and her reaction was perfect

By Keyaira Boone
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmnF7_0hbZcJ5l00
Laverne Cox was thrilled to be mistaken for Beyoncé.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

  • Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open.
  • The mix-up quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.
  • The "Inventing Anna" actress found the mix-up hilarious.

Laverne Cox was excited that she was mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open by "The Morning Show" actor Choni Francis.

On Monday, Francis posted a clip of the Cox rooting for Serena Williams to his Twitter account with the caption "#Beyoncé at the #USOpen." The tweet quickly took off, racking up 172,000 views in less than a day. The "Inventing Anna" actress was wearing a mask and her blonde hair pulled back in the short clip.

Cox posted a screenshot of Francis' tweet to her Instagram expressing delight at being mistaken for the "Heated" singer .

Author David Dennis Jr. tweeted that the mix-up was a "career highlight" and Cox agreed.

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity," wrote Cox. She also showed more support for Williams, who recently announced that this US Open would be her final tennis tournament before retiring.

Francis eventually tweeted apologizing for the mix-up and correctly identifying Cox.

"These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT," Cox added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aq5wp_0hbZcJ5l00
Laverne Cox and Beyoncé both love a high ponytail.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Friends of Cox chimed in to celebrate the flattering mix-up. "You DESERVE! You had queen's essence radiating from behind the mask," commented "iCarly" writer Franchesca Ramsey.

"You both do look alike! It was bound to happen," chimed in "Dear White People" actor Quei Tann.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWLvl_0hbZcJ5l00
Beyoncé wore a high ponytail to the 2015 Met Gala.

George Pimentel/WireImage

Angelica Ross (of "Pose" and "American Horror Story" fame) wrote, "Funny as soon as I scrolled to this I was like 'that looks like Laverne.'"

It's no surprise that Cox is unbothered by the comparison. The "Orange is the New Black" star has been clear about her love for Queen Bey, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that she worships the singer.

Read the original article on Insider

Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
