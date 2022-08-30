ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

FUN 107

The Providence Dunkin Donuts Center Has Announced Its New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It

If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providences Dunkin Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on November 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin Donuts Center in 2001. Since then, it's been unofficially trademarked as "The Dunk" to the locals and seemingly always will be according to the comments beneath the name change.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Newport, Rhode Island

There really is no city quite like Newport. Tucked away on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay, Newport is brimming with historic architecture, luxurious waterfront hotels, and beautiful beaches. There’s a reason why this place has long been a summertime playground for the East Coast’s rich and famous!
NEWPORT, RI
Swansea, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick Starbucks workers fail to unionize after tie-breaking vote

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Starbucks workers failed to unionize after a tie-breaking vote was not counted. The workers filed a petition to unionize back in April, and told ABC 6 News that they’re looking for better working conditions and hours. The initial union vote passed by 9-8...
WARWICK, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center

“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day

“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far

Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. “I am thrilled...
PAWTUCKET, RI
dailylifetravels.com

Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT

Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
STONINGTON, CT
