The Providence Dunkin Donuts Center Has Announced Its New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It
If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providences Dunkin Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on November 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin Donuts Center in 2001. Since then, it's been unofficially trademarked as "The Dunk" to the locals and seemingly always will be according to the comments beneath the name change.
Massachusetts Restaurant Will Turn Dining Room into Great Hall From ‘Harry Potter’
Harry Potter fans will love this one. A restaurant in West Bridgewater has plans to completely transform its dining room into the famed Great Hall from the beloved series of books and films. For the month of October, Barrett's Alehouse will have everything Harry, including a Platform 9 3/4, a...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Newport, Rhode Island
There really is no city quite like Newport. Tucked away on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay, Newport is brimming with historic architecture, luxurious waterfront hotels, and beautiful beaches. There’s a reason why this place has long been a summertime playground for the East Coast’s rich and famous!
ABC6.com
Warwick Starbucks workers fail to unionize after tie-breaking vote
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Starbucks workers failed to unionize after a tie-breaking vote was not counted. The workers filed a petition to unionize back in April, and told ABC 6 News that they’re looking for better working conditions and hours. The initial union vote passed by 9-8...
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted Hotel
(Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi) (TAUNTON, MA) If you're looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit of the season, mark your calendars for the Psychic Fair & Bazaar hosted at a haunted hotel on Sunday, September 25th!
Live 3 Minutes From Taylor Swift in This Multi-Million Dollar New England Beach House
This impeccable beach home on the exclusive Watch Hill peninsula in Westerly, Rhode Island, is the most expensive on the market in the Ocean State right now, putting you three minutes down the road from Taylor Swift's home. Just think, you could get invited to her famous Fourth of July...
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer’s Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Saturday recommended reopening the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. The Aquidneck Island beaches, along with two others, had previously been closed for...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center
“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
ABC6.com
Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day
“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways like the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, causing horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on 95 for over five hours....
nrinow.news
Free produce, Green festival: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
There is no trash or recycling pickup on Monday, Sept. 5 in recognition of Labor Day, and town offices are closed. Pickup will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Any questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works Refuse & Recycling at (401) 568-4440 ext. 12.
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
SouthCoast Got Rain, but Was It Enough to Squash the Drought?
This has been, by far, the driest summer in my memory here on the SouthCoast, but don't take my word for it. Just take a look around at the brown lawns all over the area. A green lawn is a losing battle this summer. For weeks, ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest...
Fall River Café: ‘No Colors Allowed’ Sign Refers to Gang Colors
A misunderstanding about the sign in the door of a Fall River café has some thinking that the restaurant is refusing to serve Black people – when in fact it is meant for the local motorcycle gangs that frequent the establishment. A woman named Suhail Sanchez posted a...
iheart.com
Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far
Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
ABC6.com
Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. “I am thrilled...
independentri.com
Theater Roundup: PPAC launches season with powerful look at iconic pop star
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For an actor who writes on his website, “My main frequency is joy,” it’s ironic that Garrett Turner’s Broadway debut was as a character named Anger. Now he is cast as Ike Turner, the abusive husband of Tina Turner, in “Tina: The...
dailylifetravels.com
Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT
Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
