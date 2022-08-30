ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Labour energy cap freeze would save Scottish families £2.6bn – shadow chancellor

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAowa_0hbZZLFO00

Labour’s proposals to immediately freeze the energy price cap would save Scottish families £2.6 billion, the party’s shadow chancellor has said.

Rachel Reeves said the plans to stop energy price rises this winter would save the average household in Scotland £1,000.

Prices would be frozen at their current level of £1,971 instead of the planned 80% increase to £3,582 in October announced by energy regulator Ofgem.

Additional measures include removing the premium penalty for customers on a pre-payment meter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwFEz_0hbZZLFO00
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The plan would include off-grid homes and the £29 billion package would be “fully funded” by additional taxes on oil and gas companies.

Constituencies such as Rutherglen and Hamilton West will receive £49 million from the plan, while Airdrie and Shotts residents will benefit from £39 million, according to proposals.

Ahead of a visit to Catapult, a leading innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy, in Levenmouth, Fife, Ms Reeves also criticised the UK and Scottish Government’s efforts to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “Families across Scotland are scared about how they’ll get through the winter with bills through the roof.

“Scotland is being failed by two absent governments. The Tories are missing in action while the SNP are acting more like commentators than a government.

“Labour’s plan to save households in Scotland £1,000 this winter and invest in sustainable British energy to bring bills down in the long-term is a direct response to the national economic emergency that is leaving families fearing for the future.”

These plans will extend further into the future, with the party calling for all homes in the UK to be insulated over the next decade.

These plans do not go nearly far enough for the thousands of families who are already suffering - the energy price cap rise needs to be cancelled immediately

And she has urged the Scottish Government to back an emergency cost-of-living act set out by Scottish Labour.

She continued: “Scottish Labour have set out how the SNP Government can use the powers they have now to deliver an Emergency Cost-of-Living Act to help people through this crisis.

“Labour’s fully funded plan would fix the problems immediately and for the future – helping Scottish people get through the winter while providing the foundations for a stronger, more secure economy.

“Only Labour can give Britain the fresh start it needs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said they would not be commenting on the release.

However, Alison Thewliss, the SNP’s Treasury spokesperson, urged Labour to stop “shouting from the sidelines whilst standing shoulder to shoulder with the Tories at every opportunity”.

The SNP MP added: “These plans do not go nearly far enough for the thousands of families who are already suffering – the energy price cap rise needs to be cancelled immediately, not down the line when it will already be too late for thousands of households.

“Whilst the SNP Scottish Government is doing what it can with its limited powers – like spending £84 million on the Scottish Child Payment – people across Scotland are being let down by the inaction of a broken, out of touch Westminster system which Labour is protecting at all costs.”

An HM Treasury spokesperson said: “We know that rising prices are impacting people in Scotland and across the UK, which is why we we’ve already taken action to help households with £37 billion worth of support throughout the year, which includes specific support to help people through the difficult winter ahead.

“Eight million of the most vulnerable households will see £1,200 extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive £400 over the winter to help with energy bills.

“That’s including a record fuel duty cut and a national insurance cut worth up to £330 a year for the typical employee.

“We have also provided the Scottish Government with a record £41 billion settlement for the next three years.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Labour guided by ‘common sense’ not ideology to fix country, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the arrival of a new Conservative Prime Minister on Tuesday is not a “new dawn”, as he made a fresh pitch to voters to back Labour. The Labour leader used a piece in the Sunday Telegraph to say he backs “common-sense, practical solutions over ideological purity” as the UK heads towards a long and difficult winter.
POLITICS
newschain

Cost-of-living support to be ‘front and centre’ of First Minister’s plans

Support to tackle the cost-of-living crisis will be “front and centre” of the Scottish Government’s plans for the next year, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister will lay out her government’s legislative agenda for the year ahead when Holyrood returns on Tuesday and the Programme for Government will be published.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Alison Thewliss
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Truss pledges ‘immediate action’ on energy bills if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has said she will set out “immediate action” on energy bills during her first week in office, if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday. The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat rival Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, has said she will be capable of making “difficult decisions” as prime minister to get the UK through the energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Labour#British Energy#Renewable Energy#Scottish People#Linus Business#Levenmouth#Scottish Government#Tories#Snp
newschain

EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the authorisation of two coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which have been tweaked to include protection against an early version of the Omicron variant. The EU drugs regulator said in a statement that the two messenger RNA boosters offered protection both...
WORLD
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi

The pilot of a small plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, US police said. Tupelo police said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5am local time (11am BST) and was still in...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Tributes paid to ‘remarkable broadcaster’ Bill Turnbull

Bill Turnbull has been remembered as the “kindest, funniest, most generous man” by former colleagues following his death aged 66. The former BBC Breakfast presenter’s family said he died “peacefully” at home in Suffolk on Wednesday after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer”. He had been diagnosed in November 2017.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
newschain

Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open

Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and professional tennis with a third-round defeat by Ajla Tomljanovic. Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending. But,...
TENNIS
newschain

Greenpeace drops boulders onto seabed to block ‘destructive fishing’

Greenpeace has placed a number of boulders on an area of seabed off the coast of Cornwall in an attempt to block what it describes as “destructive industrial fishing”. The protest affects a portion of the South West Deeps (East) Marine Protected Area, 118 miles (190km) off the coast in the Western English Channel.
ADVOCACY
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

£2 cap on bus fares introduced

A £2 cap on bus fares comes into force in parts of northern England from Sunday. The price limit is initially being launched in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, with Liverpool City Region implementing the policy from September 18. The Department for Transport announced on Saturday that a £2...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Next Nasa moon rocket launch attempt weeks away

Nasa said the inaugural flight of its new moon rocket is weeks away after another dangerous fuel leak forced launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule containing test dummies into lunar orbit. The previous attempt at launching the 322-foot Space Launch System...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

US Open day 6: Dan Evans out but Cameron Norrie to take on Andrey Rublev

Cameron Norrie is the last British singles player standing at the US Open after he defeated Holger Rune and Dan Evans lost out to Marin Cilic. Norrie is yet to drop a set and will take on Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who survived a deciding tie-break against Denis Shapovalov, in his first fourth-round match at Flushing Meadows.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy