LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly cloudy with overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Wednesday, a few peaks of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 90s. However, there will be elevated dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s that will allow feels-like temperatures to get into the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. A slow moving front will be draped just south of the Red River allowing for a higher chance for rain in Northwest Texas. while a stray shower or storm is possible in Southwest Oklahoma.

LAWTON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO