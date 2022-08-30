Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Medwatch: September is Sepsis Awareness Month
A local pediatrician at the Lawton Community Health Center said obesity has gone up even more during the pandemic. A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. OSDH WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT. CCMH to start...
kswo.com
Interview: Museum of the Great Plains discusses multiple exciting events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has started preparations for a number of upcoming special events for the Lawton-Fort Sill community. 7News was joined by Museum Assistant Director Kevin Lawrence, who shared more information on all their upcoming plans. Coming up on Sept. 20 from 6...
kswo.com
Lawton Public Schools false threat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.
kswo.com
Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official reunion, which kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday. Ranch Oaks was established in 1966, and since then, the neighborhood has welcomed hundreds of families. The weekend begins with a Meet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gun found on WFISD middle school campus
A student at a Wichita Falls Independent School District middle school was expelled and arrested Friday morning after police said the student was found to be in possession of a firearm on the school's campus.
kswo.com
Fletcher Free Fair continues Friday
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Town of Fletcher is set to host their annual Free Fair this weekend at the Fletcher Fairgrounds, featuring beef, goat, sheep and swine shows. The event kicked off with Pioneer Heritage days before a main street parade on Friday morning, followed by a 6 p.m. swine show.
Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay
As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
kswo.com
STATE RELEASES MAP OF UNSAFE BRIDGES
Southwest Oklahoma. (KSWO) - Safety is a top priority when managing a bus full of children. To keep them safe... the state department of transportation has published a map of bridges that are unsafe for school buses to cross. The weight of a full school bus is more than some...
kswo.com
Unclaimed veterans lay to rest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday. James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans. Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War. After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
kswo.com
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
kswo.com
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
KOCO
State Fire Marshal: Chickasha hand sanitizer factory fire was intentionally set
CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.
SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for Altus woman
ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Altus woman last seen Monday, August 29. Grace Adams-Hoover, 61, is described as five foot, 114 pounds, with white hair, and hazel eyes. OHP does not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing. If you see […]
KXII.com
Car robbery leads troopers on multi-county high-speed pursuit, OHP says
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole a man’s car from him at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper said a man gave a ride to Kevin Melton, who was walking on the side of the...
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Muggy air mass remains in place with rain chances staying alive through the weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly cloudy with overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Wednesday, a few peaks of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 90s. However, there will be elevated dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s that will allow feels-like temperatures to get into the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. A slow moving front will be draped just south of the Red River allowing for a higher chance for rain in Northwest Texas. while a stray shower or storm is possible in Southwest Oklahoma.
kswo.com
Possible attempted child abduction in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street. According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her. As she...
Comments / 0