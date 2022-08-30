ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Medwatch: September is Sepsis Awareness Month

A local pediatrician at the Lawton Community Health Center said obesity has gone up even more during the pandemic. A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. OSDH WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT. CCMH to start...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Interview: Museum of the Great Plains discusses multiple exciting events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has started preparations for a number of upcoming special events for the Lawton-Fort Sill community. 7News was joined by Museum Assistant Director Kevin Lawrence, who shared more information on all their upcoming plans. Coming up on Sept. 20 from 6...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Public Schools false threat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official reunion, which kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday. Ranch Oaks was established in 1966, and since then, the neighborhood has welcomed hundreds of families. The weekend begins with a Meet...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Lawton, OK
Health
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

Fletcher Free Fair continues Friday

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Town of Fletcher is set to host their annual Free Fair this weekend at the Fletcher Fairgrounds, featuring beef, goat, sheep and swine shows. The event kicked off with Pioneer Heritage days before a main street parade on Friday morning, followed by a 6 p.m. swine show.
FLETCHER, OK
Z94

Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay

As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Oklahoma Coalition#Aua#Cdt#Ccmh
kswo.com

LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

STATE RELEASES MAP OF UNSAFE BRIDGES

Southwest Oklahoma. (KSWO) - Safety is a top priority when managing a bus full of children. To keep them safe... the state department of transportation has published a map of bridges that are unsafe for school buses to cross. The weight of a full school bus is more than some...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Unclaimed veterans lay to rest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday. James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans. Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War. After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

State Fire Marshal: Chickasha hand sanitizer factory fire was intentionally set

CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Muggy air mass remains in place with rain chances staying alive through the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly cloudy with overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Wednesday, a few peaks of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 90s. However, there will be elevated dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s that will allow feels-like temperatures to get into the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. A slow moving front will be draped just south of the Red River allowing for a higher chance for rain in Northwest Texas. while a stray shower or storm is possible in Southwest Oklahoma.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Possible attempted child abduction in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street. According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her. As she...
ALTUS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy