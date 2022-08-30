ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Dan Evans finding US Open experience more relaxing than Wimbledon circus

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Dan Evans admits he prefers the relative anonymity of the US Open to the spotlight of playing at Wimbledon.

The British number two eased into the second round in New York with a 6-4 6-1 6-1 victory over Czech Jiri Vesely to continue his fine record at Flushing Meadows.

Evans reached the fourth round for the first time last year having made round three on three occasions, including his breakthrough run as a qualifier in 2013.

The 32-year-old has found form again on the north American hard courts after losing in the first round at Wimbledon to Jason Kubler, and he said: “It’s just a difficult time of year. I don’t particularly enjoy it. It’s very different to the day in, day out tour stuff. It’s way busier for the Brits.

“This year definitely it’s been a release to get out and get back training. I lost first round and I had two weeks to do nothing, that’s the only positive from it. You rarely get that and it was nice to relax and then start again.”

Evans, who next plays Australian James Duckworth, was ruthless against Vesely in brutally hot conditions.

He was focused from the first point and the quality of his performance was demonstrated by his final tally of 44 winners and only eight unforced errors.

“I played well,” said Evans. “It was a tricky match really. I’m not massively fond of playing lefties so it was good. He’s got a good serve so it can be a difficult match for me but I got out of it well and played some good tennis.”

