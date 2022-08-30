TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We couldn’t improve the Labor Day weekend forecast even if we wanted to. Conditions will stay sunny and mild through Monday with light winds throughout. There could be some sprinkles late Sunday but not expecting much if anything really. Temperatures will get back in the 90s later in the week with no real rain chances showing up anytime between now and next weekend.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO