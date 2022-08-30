Read full article on original website
K-State handles South Dakota with ease in season opener
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football notched a statement win in its 2022 season opener Saturday night, taking down South Dakota 34-0. The Wildcats got on the board immediately, as wide receiver Malik Knowles took a handoff straight to the house 75 yards in for a 7-0 start. Not...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
Arizona fighter jets to help KU Football make 2022 debut
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fighter jets from Arizona will help KU Football make its 2022 debut with a flyover above Memorial Stadium. The University of Kansas says an A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium about 10 minutes before kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, for the opening football game.
Kansas steam rolls Tennesse Tech in season opener, 56-10
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The run game for the Jayhawks was the difference in their dominate win over the Golden Eagles. Devin Neal led the way with 108 yards and two touchdowns, while four other running backs scored as well. Defensive end Lonnie Phelps was all over, recording three sacks...
Washburn football takes down Lincoln in 2022 season opener
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football put on a clinic in its 2022 season opener, taking down Lincoln University of Missouri with ease 45-3 on Thursday night at Yager Stadium. New starter under center Kellen Simoncic found JJ Letcher early in the first quarter to start the scoring off with...
Emporia State football takes down Northeastern State in season opener
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football opened its 2022 campaign with a strong 42-17 win over Northeastern State on Thursday night at Welch Stadium. Canaan Brooks started the Hornets off with an 8 yd rushing touchdown early in the first quarter. That was then followed by a 6 yd touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann to cap off the scoring in the first quarter.
Kansas extends Lance Leipold for another year
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football head coach Lance Leipold has been under the helm for just one season, but the Jayhawks are liking what they’re seeing. Leipold signed a one year extension through the 2027 football season, and he’ll make $3.5 million in the final year of the deal according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
BetMGM becomes official partner of Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas. The partnership between the gambling company and the Chiefs will bring signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “With a rich history and...
Clinic open to all local student athletes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail had their first clinic on Saturday morning for all local student athletes. Stormont Vail Health is once again hosting clinics each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. This year, they are now opening their clinics to all middle and high school athletes who have been injured during a game.
K-State University announces Richard Linton as new president
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced the inauguration of Richard Linton as the 15th president of the university at McCain Auditorium. Many members of the university, community, and state were in attendance this afternoon for the event such as Governor Laura Kelley and Executive Vice President Charles Taber.
State leaders to welcome new K-State President at inauguration event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Treasurer Lynn Rogers and other state leaders will help welcome and inaugurate new K-State President Richard Linton. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Friday, Sept. 2, he will attend the inauguration of Kansas State University’s new president Richard H. Linton. “Incoming President Linton...
Ralph’s Retirement: Ralph signs off after 30 years at WIBW
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legendary 13 NEWS Anchor Ralph Hipp’s broadcast career officially comes to an end this week. Hipp’s final show was Friday’s 6 p.m. newscast, capping 30 years as WIBW’s evening news anchor and 48-years as a broadcast journalist. Each night this week on...
Envista Credit Union presents Perry organization with donation
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The community showed out for Alpha Christian Children’s Home and School!. Envista Credit Union presented the Perry organization with the results of August’s Envista Cares Challenge: $8,125 raised from the community. Envista promoted the children’s home throughout the month of August, and of course matched the donations with an additional $2,500.
KPZ Week 1: Silver Lake 28, Riley Co. 21
With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler. 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options.
13′s Ralph Hipp Celebrates Retirement at Topeka Civic Theatre
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WIBW legend celebrated the end of a 30 year career, at the Topeka Civic Theatre. That’s what everyone we spoke to had to say about Ralph Hipp. Sheriff Brian Hill, KHP leader Herman Jones and State Senator, Brenda Dietrich all paid tribute to Hipp, with plaques of recognition.
Kansas man arrested for indecent liberties with a child in Brown Co.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was arrested Friday for indecent liberties with a child in Brown County. After an extensive investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.
Ballet Midwest joins Topeka Zoo for a Wildly Creative day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Ballet Midwest spent Saturday at the Topeka Zoo presenting Wildly Creative. Wildly Creative consisted of inviting families to the zoo for a scavenger hunt, craft tables set up all around the zoo, and of course, ballet performances that took place throughout the day. This second annual event...
Saturday night forecast: A game winning forecast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We couldn’t improve the Labor Day weekend forecast even if we wanted to. Conditions will stay sunny and mild through Monday with light winds throughout. There could be some sprinkles late Sunday but not expecting much if anything really. Temperatures will get back in the 90s later in the week with no real rain chances showing up anytime between now and next weekend.
Shawnee Co. celebrates milestone in trail connection project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation celebrated an ending - and a beginning - on its trail projects. Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Deer Creek Trail extension. The path stretches from SE 10th St. to SE 25th at Dornwood Park. Members...
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
