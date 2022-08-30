ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wesley Fofana exit won’t lead to Leicester spending spree – Brendan Rodgers

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wX5cI_0hbZYCGe00

Boss Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester cannot spend big even when they sell Wesley Fofana.

The Foxes are poised to sell the defender to Chelsea for around £70million after a transfer saga which saw him fail to turn up for training.

Rodgers has been waiting for the clubs to complete the deal so he can sign reinforcements, with only goalkeeper Alex Smithies arriving on a free transfer this summer.

But he has dashed any hopes of a spending spree before Thursday’s transfer deadline with Fofana’s former club St Etienne due a sell-on from the £32million deal which saw the France Under-21 international join the Foxes in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvWqP_0hbZYCGe00
Wesley Fofana is set to leave Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “There has been discussions (about reinvestment) but it’s certainly not going to be the whole fee. I think there’s part of that with Saint-Etienne as well, plus the situation that the club is in.

“There will be some resources to be able to do some business.”

Rodgers left Fofana out of the 2-1 defeat to Southampton earlier this month after his failure to attend training and he was absent as the Foxes lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Saturday.

But the former Liverpool manager was still happy to keep the 21-year-old at the club.

“I was quite open about it, either way,” said Rodgers. “I was hoping he would be (staying) as he’s a top-class operator, he’s someone we’d like to have improved and developed.

“But football changes and it can change very quickly, you have to be able to adapt and accept that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vrRz_0hbZYCGe00
Leicester are bottom of the Premier League table (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Fofana’s prolonged transfer has added to the uncertainty at the King Power Stadium and Rodgers conceded several factors have hit the Foxes’ start to the season, which sees them bottom of the Premier League ahead of Thursday’s visit of Manchester United.

He said: “Any environment where you can develop has to be stable. Our environment and stability is not there for various reasons. That will change when the window closes but this window has been a very challenging one. There’s no question about that.

“Players who maybe thought they were moving on are not, us hoping to get players in to improve and help and obviously that hasn’t been done. Then you have players in the last year of their contract.

“What is important is the collective, it is so important. We have talented players but it doesn’t count for anything if you are not together.

“That is always something you have to enforce as a coach. Once the window shuts it will settle everything down.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag is ready to act as both friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star’s immediate future was finally put to bed. The 37-year-old had been keen to call time on his second spell at Old Trafford less than a year after returning from Juventus following a disappointing season for a club he has won medals aplenty with.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smithies
Person
Brendan Rodgers
newschain

Gary O’Neil set on Cherries picking up points and not permanent Bournemouth job

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil does not know whether the impressive comeback win at Nottingham Forest will make him a candidate for the permanent job. O’Neil is in temporary charge following Scott Parker’s sacking on Tuesday and a roller-coaster week was completed by his side coming from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at the City Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical despite beating Fulham

Antonio Conte called on Tottenham to be more clinical despite extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Fulham. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane scored in each half as Spurs made it six top-flight matches without defeat this term. Kane’s strike with quarter of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend

New owners and improved broadcast deals drove Premier League clubs to break their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window alone, according to finance company Deloitte. Gross spending this summer hit £1.92billion, surpassing the record of £1.86bn for the summer and January windows combined in the 2017-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Chelsea#Foxes
newschain

Eddie Howe backs Alexander Isak to make the right impression with Newcastle

Eddie Howe is confident there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak after seeing him waste the opportunity to fire Newcastle to Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. The £58million striker, who opened his account on debut at Liverpool on Wednesday evening, was denied by Palace goalkeeper Vicente...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Bolton boss Ian Evatt tips Conor Bradley for the top

Ian Evatt tipped Conor Bradley for the top after the Liverpool loanee made two telling contributions in Bolton’s 3-1 win over Charlton. The 19-year-old midfielder netted Wanderers’ equaliser and then assisted for Kieran Lee to fire Bolton into a lead before half-time. Defender George Johnston, whose error led...
SOCCER
newschain

David Moyes ’embarrassed’ for VAR after expletive-laden referee confrontation

David Moyes branded VAR official Jarred Gillett unfit for duty after an expletive-laden confrontation with referee Andy Madley following West Ham’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea. West Ham boss Moyes accused Edouard Mendy of twice faking injury, as his side were denied a draw when Maxwel Cornet’s goal was chalked off after a VAR review.
SOCCER
newschain

Dean Smith pleased to maintain momentum after Norwich see off Coventry

Head coach Dean Smith felt Norwich were good value for their 3-0 victory over Coventry as his side made it five straight Championship wins which took them to the summit. The Canaries will lose top spot if Sheffield United win at Hull on Sunday but that took none of the gloss off the result for Smith after goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell.
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County manager Malky Mackay calls for consistency from Scottish FA

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has called on the Scottish FA compliance officer to take action after his side’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen. The Dons thought Luis Lopes had sealed three points for them with his 88th-minute goal, only for William Akio to equalise with the last touch of the game.
SOCCER
newschain

Lee Bullen’s league-leading Ayr win again

Dipo Akinyemi scored for the fifth successive game as unbeaten cinch Championship leaders Ayr won 2-1 at Morton. The summer signing from Welling took his tally to seven goals during that hot streak, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box 11 minutes before half-time. Jack Baird...
SOCCER
newschain

New loan signing Josh Coburn sidelined as Bristol Rovers host Morecambe

Bristol Rovers’ new loan signing Josh Coburn will be absent for the home Sky Bet League One fixture against Morecambe on Saturday. The 19-year-old striker joined Rovers on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough on deadline day but has arrived nursing a knee injury which will keep him out.
SOCCER
newschain

Steve Evans’ ‘brash conversation’ inspires Stevenage’s comeback at Crewe

Steve Evans dished out a “brash conversation” to his Stevenage players and inspired a second-half revival at Crewe. Boro boss Evans played down the half-time exchange at Gresty Road, but his words resonated as a second-half double from Jamie Reid saw the visitors return to winning ways and they moved up to second in the table.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy