Opelika, AL

Titusville Herald

Swamp teen: Alabama youth bags giant gator for 17th birthday

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — It’s not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. “I want to go gator hunting,” Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when...
ALABAMA STATE
Titusville Herald

State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon

IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
OREGON STATE
Titusville Herald

Woman suffers apparent shark bite on Maui's north shore

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui’s north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to...
HAWAII STATE
Titusville Herald

Saturday's Scores

East St. Louis, Ill. 64, Christian Brothers College 19. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Titusville Herald

Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT

