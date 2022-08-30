Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
WLBT
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden says Mississippi has “everything there is” to address its ongoing water crisis. The tap water emergency came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely...
WLBT
Jackson Mayor joined by federal officials at water distribution site
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials are in Jackson to get a better idea of the scope of city’s water crisis and what assistance will be needed both now and in the future. Friday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson, a FEMA representative and...
WLBT
Mayor and Governor attempt to shift narrative on Jackson water crisis moving forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have seen some of the national coverage about the water crisis, much of it is focused on a blame game. We took those questions to leaders and are talking about the next steps. In the first joint briefing since the start of the water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Gov. Reeves and Mayor Lumumba, for first time, stand together as capital city faces crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time since the beginning of the capital city’s water crisis, Governor Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood together for a joint press conference on Thursday. The joint-presser comes after questions were asked as to whether the two leaders were...
WLBT
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning. According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better. “The outlook...
WLBT
Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
WLBT
U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District performs assessments at Jackson water plant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to assess pumps at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant to support Jackson’s water crisis. On September 1, USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLBT
Jackson Icehouse ‘putting their resources to use’ during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than sixty pallets of Kentwood water were unloaded off 18-wheelers at the Jackson Ice company store on Jefferson Street this morning. This comes after dozens of requests were made to this store for more water around the city of Jackson. The supervisor at the Jackson...
WLBT
Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
WLBT
Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
WLBT
National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We just trying to give back and make sure everybody is straight and have a good time, make sure everybody good who is going through a hard time. That’s why we are going out giving out water to everyone.”. Fourteen-year-old Jamari Robinson and dozens...
WLBT
‘PAW Patrol Live!’ canceled at Mississippi Coliseum due to tap water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At the Mississippi Coliseum, “PAW Patrol Live!” was supposed to be preparing for two big shows this weekend. But that is not the case anymore. Due to the water crisis happening in the city, they have postponed their event. Officials with Visit Jackson say,...
WLBT
Biden appoints U.S. Attorney, Marshal in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden is announcing one new nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney and two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshal in Mississippi. Todd Gee: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Todd Gee has served as Deputy Chief of the Public...
WLBT
‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials announced they would be repairing an anhydrous ammonia tank leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday. Officials identified the leak earlier this week. According to a press release, authorities will be transferring product from the leaking tank and emptying it for repair....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
WLBT
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
WLBT
Modern riverboat, ‘The American Symphony,’ to call Mississippi its new home
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WCBI) - A modern riverboat will soon call Mississippi its new home. American Cruise Lines’ newest ship, The American Symphony, will call Natchez its port of origin. This means people will board the ship on the Mississippi River, helping boost tourism to the state. “It’s awesome for...
WLBT
IRS announces tax relief for Mississippi water crisis victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Individuals and businesses in Jackson are getting tax relief due to Mississippi’s tap water crisis. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced Friday that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief. Victims of the water...
Comments / 0