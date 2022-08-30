ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, VA

WSET

Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen truck

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for this stolen vehicle. The police said the stolen car is a 2004 Ford F150. The car is pulling a sixteen-foot trailer with ramps. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Raindrop Road in the Fancy Gap...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
WBTW News13

3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in North Carolina, deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal […]
WSLS

Tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the tractor trailer overturned, and that the north right shoulder was closed at mile marker 78.3.
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Saltville woman convicted of 2020 homicide

A Saltville, Virginia woman was found guilty of murdering a Glade Spring woman in January 2020. Police said Karen Lou Holmes shot and killed Alberta Susan Warren whose body was found inside her car in a parking lot near the Smyth County border. Sheriff Blake Andis said the two women...
pcpatriot.com

Citizen alerts Dublin Police of sighting of wanted man, leading to capture

On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a Town of Dublin citizen contacted the Dublin Police Department and stated that based upon photos from the local news, he observed someone that appeared to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, a wanted fugitive of Craig and Montgomery counties. Local agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pulaski...
WDBJ7.com

Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
WDBJ7.com

No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Blacksburg High School in Montgomery County. Thursday morning, an anonymous report was submitted that a student had hidden a gun on campus at BHS, according to the Town of Blacksburg. School administration and Blacksburg Police worked together to investigate, and put the shelter-in-place into effect while K9s swept the building for weapons.
WSLS

Vehicle fire on I-77 in Carroll County causing delays

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-77 in Carroll County, VDOT said. As of 8:17 p.m., authorities say traffic is backed up about four miles, and the north right shoulder is closed. Authorities said that the fire happened at the 16.5-mile marker. Stay with...
