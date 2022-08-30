Read full article on original website
Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen truck
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for this stolen vehicle. The police said the stolen car is a 2004 Ford F150. The car is pulling a sixteen-foot trailer with ramps. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Raindrop Road in the Fancy Gap...
Montgomery Co. residents react to arrest of wanted fugitive following weeks-long search
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to the collaboration between state and local law enforcement agencies, a manhunt spanning 19 days and multiple counties came to an end in Dublin on Tuesday with the arrest of a fugitive. According to Virginia State Police, on Aug. 11, the Botetourt County...
Stolen car found, NC man arrested after Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that a traffic stop led to multiple charges against a North Carolina man earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was on patrol in the Cana community when they noticed a vehicle...
North Carolina correctional officer arrested after giving drugs to inmates, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Former correctional officer Caroline Nicole Lyon was arrested and charged with felony providing drugs to inmates on Wednesday, after an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Lyon was employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections. An...
286 citations given in multi-agency High Point speed enforcement project
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 280 citations were handed out by a multitude of law enforcement agencies during a speed enforcement project on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department. The project took place on Interstate 40 between the exits of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road between 8 a.m. through 12 […]
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
20-year-old Virginia Tech student identified as man who died in Blacksburg pedestrian crash, officials say
BLACKSBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:55 p.m.:. A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student lost his life after a crash on Friday morning just after midnight, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police said that they responded to the 2200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report of a vehicle...
3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in North Carolina, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal […]
Iredell canine search uncovers cocaine, stolen gun, cash: Sheriff
A canine search of a BMW SUV on the interstate in Iredell County uncovered drugs and led to multiple arrests, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
Tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the tractor trailer overturned, and that the north right shoulder was closed at mile marker 78.3.
UPDATE: Saltville woman convicted of 2020 homicide
A Saltville, Virginia woman was found guilty of murdering a Glade Spring woman in January 2020. Police said Karen Lou Holmes shot and killed Alberta Susan Warren whose body was found inside her car in a parking lot near the Smyth County border. Sheriff Blake Andis said the two women...
Citizen alerts Dublin Police of sighting of wanted man, leading to capture
On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a Town of Dublin citizen contacted the Dublin Police Department and stated that based upon photos from the local news, he observed someone that appeared to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, a wanted fugitive of Craig and Montgomery counties. Local agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pulaski...
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
Man dies after running off interstate, hitting bridge on I-40 E in Winston-Salem, troopers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around 3:40 p.m. yesterday a Ford pick-up truck traveling on I-40 east near mile marker 195, which is Old Thomasville Road, went off the roadway to the right and hit a bridge support. It struck […]
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
Cause of Roanoke fire that caused $43,000 in damages deemed accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, August 26, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Melrose Ave for reports of a fire at a home in the area. Arriving units said they found smoke showing, and upon search located a fire in the kitchen which was quickly extinguished.
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Blacksburg High School in Montgomery County. Thursday morning, an anonymous report was submitted that a student had hidden a gun on campus at BHS, according to the Town of Blacksburg. School administration and Blacksburg Police worked together to investigate, and put the shelter-in-place into effect while K9s swept the building for weapons.
Vehicle fire on I-77 in Carroll County causing delays
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-77 in Carroll County, VDOT said. As of 8:17 p.m., authorities say traffic is backed up about four miles, and the north right shoulder is closed. Authorities said that the fire happened at the 16.5-mile marker. Stay with...
Winston-Salem utilities worker dies after crash on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died on Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over around 11:30 p.m. […]
