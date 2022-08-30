ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

College football: No. 2 Montana stifles Demons in season opener

MISSOULA, Montana – After a slow start against No. 2 Montana, the Northwestern State football team found its footing midway through the first half of Saturday’s season opener. Then in a 109-second span near the end of the first half, the Grizzlies recaptured the momentum and re-established the...
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes

(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit...
