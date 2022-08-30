ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
World War II soldier from Grand Rapids accounted for 77 years later

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A U.S. Army soldier from West Michigan who was killed during World War II has been found and accounted for. According to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 19-year-old Donald Hofman of Grand Rapids was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45 Infantry Division in January 1945.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

