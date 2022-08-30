Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
Woman who robbed gas station on Stadium Drive Sunday night still at-large
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a white woman in her 50’s who robbed the Speedway gas station at 6150 Stadium Drive with a knife late Sunday night. They say she entered and left the store several times before coming...
jack1065.com
City of Portage seeking public input: Parks 5-Year Recreation and Open Space Plan
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage is updating it’s Parks 5-Year Recreation and Open Space Plan and they are seeking input from the public. And that’s why the city is holding a community Open House on Thursday, September 8, to get input from the public.
jack1065.com
Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
jack1065.com
World War II soldier from Grand Rapids accounted for 77 years later
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A U.S. Army soldier from West Michigan who was killed during World War II has been found and accounted for. According to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 19-year-old Donald Hofman of Grand Rapids was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45 Infantry Division in January 1945.
Comments / 0