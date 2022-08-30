Read full article on original website
14news.com
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
14news.com
Owensboro blood drive honors 7-year-old accident victim
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday was the annual Kate Hayden blood drive in Owensboro. The event takes place every year to honor the late Kate Hayden who died in a car accident 16 years ago. Hayden’s mom says that they started holding the event back in 2008. Hayden was...
14news.com
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival cancelled
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event was expected to take place at Panther Creek Park on Saturday. According to a press release, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will discuss the potential for a makeup date.
14news.com
Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car went into a convenience store on Saturday morning. This happened at the Dollar Tree location on the 400 block of South Green Street in Henderson. Dispatch says crews were called to the scene around 10:25 a.m. Pictures sent to 14 News show...
14news.com
Memorial Villas celebrates 7 new homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Community Development Corporation held several groundbreakings and a ribbon cutting on Friday. These events were a part of the Memorial Villas phase, which celebrates seven new homes that are in various stages of construction and will be completed within the next year. These houses are being developed to be more affordable In order to meet a need in the community.
14news.com
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Hopkins Co. Central Friday
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We are ready for another week of Sunrise School Spirit. The Princeton Tigers kicked off the fun and food drive last week, bringing in over 13,000 pounds of food. This week we are heading to Hopkins County Central High School. Every can collected at this school...
14news.com
Southwest Indiana organizations on the ground for North Weinbach Avenue explosion recovery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday now marks over three weeks since the deadly North Weinbach Avenue explosion. Many organizations were on-site to meet the needs of those injured and displaced. In the aftermath of the explosion, the Emergency Management Agency contacted the Southwest Indiana Community Organizations Active in Disaster to...
14news.com
Cravens Elementary students learn new way to say Pledge of Allegiance
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Cravens Elementary School students began learning a new way to say the Pledge of Allegiance. School officials said on Friday that they’ve taught students to sign the pledge in American Sign Language, to help deaf students feel more comfortable. “To see sign language pushed to...
wevv.com
Henderson County animal shelter looking to rehome 7 dumped puppies
Officials with Henderson County Animal Control in Henderson County, Kentucky, are looking to rehome several puppies that were recently dumped. Members of the animal control center took to Facebook to share the news of seven puppies being dumped. According to animal control, two of the pups are girls and the...
14news.com
New Ferdinand chief of police stresses ‘transparency’ with the community
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ferdinand Police Department has a new chief. Kerri Blessinger was sworn in as the Ferdinand chief of police on Thursday. Blessinger spent a little over 20 years at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, but she is not new to the area. She is a 1994 graduate of Forest Park High School and most of her family still lives in the area.
wevv.com
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
14news.com
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
14news.com
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School has returned back to normal operations after classes were canceled on Friday. An email went out to parents saying a gun was possibly brought to school this week, but they say no gun has been found. They say the cancelation was out...
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
14news.com
Mental health advocates remind people of resources for National Suicide Prevention Month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to ensure people have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and seek help. Emily Reidford with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center says she wants to remind people this month that their office offers support groups for...
14news.com
Truck reportedly ‘exploded’ in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire around 10:40 Thursday morning in Henderson. It happened in the 2300 block of Adams Lane near Carriage Mobile Home Park. It was reported a truck exploded. Henderson Fire shared a photo of the truck. They say no one...
14news.com
Funeral happening Friday for man killed in Henderson mass shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitation for Chad Holmes is set for Friday morning at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. He’s one of the victims in the deadly Harbor House shooting. [Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim]. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. His funeral will follow right...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nearly three hour stand off in Evansville ends with one man in jail. Authorities say the man locked himself in a home on Herbert Avenue and wouldn’t come out. Plus, we’re kicking off another week of Sunrise School Spirit!. Last week we went...
Castle High School closed due to possibility of gun on campus
WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Classes at Castle High School were canceled Friday after administrators learned a gun was possibly on the property. Police say one juvenile was taken into custody. On Thursday, Warrick County school admins were told a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times throughout the week and that it […]
14news.com
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the rain falling down across the Tri-State on Saturday afternoon, it turned into a perfect day to do something fun indoors like go to the movies. Saturday was National Cinema Day, which meant that movie tickets were only $3 at both Showplace Cinemas and...
