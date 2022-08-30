ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

14news.com

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro blood drive honors 7-year-old accident victim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday was the annual Kate Hayden blood drive in Owensboro. The event takes place every year to honor the late Kate Hayden who died in a car accident 16 years ago. Hayden’s mom says that they started holding the event back in 2008. Hayden was...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival cancelled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event was expected to take place at Panther Creek Park on Saturday. According to a press release, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will discuss the potential for a makeup date.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car went into a convenience store on Saturday morning. This happened at the Dollar Tree location on the 400 block of South Green Street in Henderson. Dispatch says crews were called to the scene around 10:25 a.m. Pictures sent to 14 News show...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Memorial Villas celebrates 7 new homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Community Development Corporation held several groundbreakings and a ribbon cutting on Friday. These events were a part of the Memorial Villas phase, which celebrates seven new homes that are in various stages of construction and will be completed within the next year. These houses are being developed to be more affordable In order to meet a need in the community.
14news.com

Sunrise School Spirit heads to Hopkins Co. Central Friday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We are ready for another week of Sunrise School Spirit. The Princeton Tigers kicked off the fun and food drive last week, bringing in over 13,000 pounds of food. This week we are heading to Hopkins County Central High School. Every can collected at this school...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Cravens Elementary students learn new way to say Pledge of Allegiance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Cravens Elementary School students began learning a new way to say the Pledge of Allegiance. School officials said on Friday that they’ve taught students to sign the pledge in American Sign Language, to help deaf students feel more comfortable. “To see sign language pushed to...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

New Ferdinand chief of police stresses ‘transparency’ with the community

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ferdinand Police Department has a new chief. Kerri Blessinger was sworn in as the Ferdinand chief of police on Thursday. Blessinger spent a little over 20 years at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, but she is not new to the area. She is a 1994 graduate of Forest Park High School and most of her family still lives in the area.
FERDINAND, IN
wevv.com

Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Truck reportedly ‘exploded’ in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire around 10:40 Thursday morning in Henderson. It happened in the 2300 block of Adams Lane near Carriage Mobile Home Park. It was reported a truck exploded. Henderson Fire shared a photo of the truck. They say no one...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Funeral happening Friday for man killed in Henderson mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitation for Chad Holmes is set for Friday morning at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. He’s one of the victims in the deadly Harbor House shooting. [Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim]. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. His funeral will follow right...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nearly three hour stand off in Evansville ends with one man in jail. Authorities say the man locked himself in a home on Herbert Avenue and wouldn’t come out. Plus, we’re kicking off another week of Sunrise School Spirit!. Last week we went...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Castle High School closed due to possibility of gun on campus

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Classes at Castle High School were canceled Friday after administrators learned a gun was possibly on the property. Police say one juvenile was taken into custody. On Thursday, Warrick County school admins were told a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times throughout the week and that it […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the rain falling down across the Tri-State on Saturday afternoon, it turned into a perfect day to do something fun indoors like go to the movies. Saturday was National Cinema Day, which meant that movie tickets were only $3 at both Showplace Cinemas and...
EVANSVILLE, IN

