Onslow County, NC

wcti12.com

Lenoir County bridge to close to be replaced

LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — A bridge in Lenoir County, spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road near La Grange, will close for a week to be replaced. The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. It was built in 1966 and is in need of...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

7th Annual international overdose awareness candle lighting ceremony

NEW BERN, Craven County — People gathered in Union Point Park in recognition of Opioid Awareness Day. Community members shared testimonies about how the opioid crisis impacted so many lives. Craven County's H.O.P.E. Organization hosted the event. H.O.P.E stands for Heroin Opiate Prevention Education. During the vigil on Wednesday...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greene County authorities searching for armed robbery suspect

SNOW HILL, Greene County —The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a suspect in connection to an armed robbery. It all happened just before 2 a.m. on September 1, 2022 at the Speedway on Highway 258 North in Snow Hill. A man wearing a white tank top and tan pants entered the store with a gun and demanded money before assaulting the store clerk.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Crystal Coast businesses prepare for busy Labor Day weekend

Carteret County — Tourism officials celebrated another record-breaking year along the Crystal Coast. Labor Day Weekend is expected to bring big crowds to the beaches. The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority expected a huge crowd for the holiday weekend. The Executive Director said this summer had a record number...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: High school football week three highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football returns with week three of The Blitz. In this week's premiere matchup, East Carteret and Croatan played in Broad Creek. Croatan won 18-7. West Carteret traveled to western Pitt County to take on Farmville Central. West Carteret won 24-7. In Lenoir...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Riverside, Greene Central, James Kenan and John Paul II football teams improve to 3-0

NEW BERN, Craven County — It has become a Labor Day weekend tradition for teams to play on Thursday so players and their families can have a holiday weekend. Northside visited Riverside in Williamston, where they honored Ricky Lanier, the record setting QB who played at E.J. Hayes in Williamston in the late 1960's before integration. Riverside got the win 40-28.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

