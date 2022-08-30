Read full article on original website
Onslow County parents question school safety after Northside High School stabbing
Onslow County — Many Onslow County parents tell NewsChannel 12 they’re now questioning just how safe their children are in school in wake of the deadly stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville yesterday. NewsChannel 12 talked to several parents both Thursday and Friday, and almost every single...
Families respond to the deadly stabbing at Northside Jacksonville High School
JACKSONVILLE,Onslow County — Parents of Northside High School students are reacting to the stabbing that killed one student and hospitalized another. Many of them said they feared the worst when they heard two students were stabbed, and were in shock even hours after seeing police lights and sirens speed into the high school.
Psychologist offers advice for families dealing with aftermath of Northside stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Newschannel 12 spoke with a Psychologist at Duke University Medical Center about how parents should discuss the traumatic situation with their children. Dr. Robin Gurwitch with Duke University Medical Center said this not an easy thing to talk about, and it’s okay if parents don’t...
Local church group offers hope to families coping with Northside stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A local group finds ways to comfort families impacted by the fatal stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville—as they make their way back into the community for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday as some members of the Onslow’s Jehovah’s Witnesses...
Lenoir County bridge to close to be replaced
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — A bridge in Lenoir County, spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road near La Grange, will close for a week to be replaced. The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. It was built in 1966 and is in need of...
7th Annual international overdose awareness candle lighting ceremony
NEW BERN, Craven County — People gathered in Union Point Park in recognition of Opioid Awareness Day. Community members shared testimonies about how the opioid crisis impacted so many lives. Craven County's H.O.P.E. Organization hosted the event. H.O.P.E stands for Heroin Opiate Prevention Education. During the vigil on Wednesday...
Greene County authorities searching for armed robbery suspect
SNOW HILL, Greene County —The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a suspect in connection to an armed robbery. It all happened just before 2 a.m. on September 1, 2022 at the Speedway on Highway 258 North in Snow Hill. A man wearing a white tank top and tan pants entered the store with a gun and demanded money before assaulting the store clerk.
Morehead City to Beaufort bridge back open after morning crash
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Update: Officials said the bridge is now back open. Both lanes of the Morehead City to Beaufort Bridge are closed due to a crash. Emergency workers are currently on scene.
Crystal Coast businesses prepare for busy Labor Day weekend
Carteret County — Tourism officials celebrated another record-breaking year along the Crystal Coast. Labor Day Weekend is expected to bring big crowds to the beaches. The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority expected a huge crowd for the holiday weekend. The Executive Director said this summer had a record number...
The Blitz: High school football week three highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football returns with week three of The Blitz. In this week's premiere matchup, East Carteret and Croatan played in Broad Creek. Croatan won 18-7. West Carteret traveled to western Pitt County to take on Farmville Central. West Carteret won 24-7. In Lenoir...
Riverside, Greene Central, James Kenan and John Paul II football teams improve to 3-0
NEW BERN, Craven County — It has become a Labor Day weekend tradition for teams to play on Thursday so players and their families can have a holiday weekend. Northside visited Riverside in Williamston, where they honored Ricky Lanier, the record setting QB who played at E.J. Hayes in Williamston in the late 1960's before integration. Riverside got the win 40-28.
