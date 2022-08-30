Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
The Post and Courier
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail
A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston police charge man with common-law wife's killing at apartment
Police have charged a man with murder hours after officers discovered his common-law wife dead inside a North Charleston apartment. Javerick Self of Yonge's Island was arrested the morning of Sept. 2 by North Charleston police on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to spokesman Harve Jacobs.
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant police arrest 5 motorists after group blocks traffic on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT — Five men face a felony charge after Mount Pleasant police investigated a group of vehicles that blocked traffic Aug. 13 on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. All five were arrested Sept. 2, nearly three weeks after both Mount Pleasant and Charleston police received emergency calls reporting the shutdown, described as cars "doing vehicle burnouts and driving recklessly," according to Mount Pleasant police inspector Don Calabrese.
Charleston names courtroom in honor of its 1st Black judge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The only disagreement expressed at the event dedicating the municipal courtroom at 180 Lockwood Blvd. in Charleston to Richard E. Fields was over the year of his birth. Was it 1920, as written on the new plaque, or 1919, as Fields claims. It was a challenge to find solid evidence of […]
Man, 25, arrested after deadly overnight shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an address off Fairwind Drive around midnight Friday after receiving reports of a disturbance. A female shooting victim was found at the scene. Police said she did […]
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
BELL, Marilyn June, 71, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. BROWN, Julie May, 66, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROWNLEE, Walter, 81, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. COFER, Harland Jr., 99, of Mount...
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
live5news.com
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
walterborolive.com
More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh
Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
The Post and Courier
Folly Beach officials intimidated two critics of mayor's pandemic policy, lawsuit says
FOLLY BEACH — Two men are suing the beach city and several officials alleging police retaliated against them after they sent emails criticizing the mayor's handling of the pandemic. One of the men, Thomas Easterling, was fired after police contacted his employer about emails he sent to Mayor Tim...
Woman charged with setting South Carolina house on fire after claiming she was kidnapped
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a Monday fire at a Wadmalaw Island home. At 10:30 a.m. deputies were called to assist with a reported fire in the 1800 block of Birds Nest Road. According to an affidavit, investigators determined the cause of the […]
Charleston Police Department welcomes 18 new recruits on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is expanding its service to the community. The department welcomed in 18 new officers from Police Corps Class 10 during a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning. While some law enforcement agencies across the country saw a decline in recruitment over the past few years – mostly sparked […]
The Post and Courier
Intruder arrested after being shot by homeowner in Charleston County
A homeowner in his 60s shot a man who broke into his Adams Run residence after midnight on Sept. 3. The suspect, Lawrence Butler Jr., of Adams Run, was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Charleston County Sheriff's deputies booked the 37-year-old man into the county jail later that morning on charges of first-degree burglary and cocaine possession, according to spokesman Andrew Knapp.
live5news.com
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from...
Charleston Fire assists 16 people during Thursday afternoon flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen streets were closed across the Charleston metro because of flooding on Thursday, something that has been a near-daily occurrence due to heavy rain. The Charleston Fire Department deployed one of its vehicles, High Water 102, in service to help those stranded or impacted by flood waters during […]
wpde.com
Colleton Co. man avoids 7-year prison stint by being first graduate of 'drug court'
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man "well-known to law enforcement" avoided multiple years in prison after being the first-ever graduate from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Multidisciplinary Court treatment program. Talon Barnes, 26, was addicted to methamphetamines. To pay for his drugs, he turned to...
NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in August
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb gun violence in the area. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during August. The seizures resulted in 22 arrests. Including August, NCPD has reported taking more than […]
