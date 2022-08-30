ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

zycrypto.com

Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September

ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
STOCKS
Bitcoin Struggles To Stay Above $20,000 As BTC Balance On Exchanges Hits Critical Low

Despite breaking crucial support at $20,800 and burrowing in, Bitcoin managed to recover and maintain its guard above the $20k physiological area for most of the week. Last week, the top cryptocurrency attempted to make a comeback after a devastating sell-off on the 19th of August but managed to only tap $21,800 before plunging further.
BUSINESS
Can Immunicorn Disrupt a Market Dominated by Ether and BNB?

There exist over 1000 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market today. However, of this large number, only about 10% dominate the market and are more popular than the others. The dominant ones include Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), (XRP), USD Coin (USDC), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardona (ADA). These dominant...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Huh#Trx#Entertainment Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cryptocurrencies#Evm#Dapps#The Huh Exchange#Ui
Cryptocurrencies that Cater To Their Users in 2022 – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and VeChain

Since cryptocurrency was instituted, we can only point out a few that cater to users and their aesthetics. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is capturing influence with its cuteness and functionality while still making yields, and Cardano (ADA) and VeChain (VET) attend to their users’ and developers’ needs. Below is a summary of what makes these cryptocurrencies special:
MARKETS
Bitcoin Could Spring Past $25,000 As Short-Term Hodlers Increase Holdings

After enduring a two-month-long consolidation alongside lacklustre on-chain activity, Bitcoin recoiled upon tapping the $25,000 resistance level on August 15, once more affirming to bulls that there was still a lot of work to be done. In the past ten days, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has been on...
MARKETS
Lynqyo The Best Liquidity Pool Since Uniswap? – Here’s How It Stands Out

Technology has completely changed the way we live. Whether routine professional endeavours or run-of-the-mill personal activities, we operate technology in some shape or form. You may use Microsoft Word or PowerPoint on your desktop if you plan a presentation. If you’re going for a run, you may utilize your fitness app to track the distance covered. Technology plays a crucial role in our day-to-day lives. In terms of innovation, few inventions are more valuable than the internet. A high volume of business is conducted online. During the pandemic, schools and universities shifted to online classes and employed applications like Zoom to teach their students.
MARKETS
Launch of Helium Pro App Facilitates Mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT)

The mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT), a unique token in the ecosystem, has become more accessible and more convenient thanks to Helium Pro App. By adding a feature to the Helium Pro App that allows users to mine HNT using their cloud without any restrictions easily, the project aims to increase the accessibility of HNT to the blockchain community.
CELL PHONES
Pundit Who Predicted Bitcoin’s Plunge To $20k Lowers Bet To $12,000

Despite stabilizing at the start of the week following a brutal sell-off last month, Bitcoin could plunge further, setting up Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies for a deeper correction, Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks has warned. Speaking to Kitco News, the pundit indicated that the bearish trend is far...
MARKETS
Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Lose Weekend Gains As Whales Take Profit

In a tweet on Friday, Santiment Feed revealed that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu whales took advantage of the recent price rallies to profit on their positions as the dog-themed tokens started to see major market corrections. The on-chain analytics platform noted the correlation of whale activity with the market top.
PETS
Crypto & Stock Analyst Warns of Further Relief Rallies Before Eventual Breakout

The crypto markets face another downward momentum following a few weeks of persistent gains. Amidst this sudden price decline, well-known crypto and stock analysts ask investors to prepare for more hurdles. He believes the community will still be experiencing a more extensive bear market. Lark Davis thinks the crypto markets...
STOCKS
Bitcoin Hodlers Struggle To Get Money Back As Prices Tumble

Bitcoin investors are taking home hefty losses, currently at about $220 million/day in total, as prices tumbled further to a multi-week low of $19,864 this week. As a result, the ‘get my money back at whatever liquidity’ appears to be currently ruling the market as several investors and hodlers rushed to recover their investments, fearing the worst in the coming days.
CURRENCIES
Mintology Debuts Centric Claimable NFT Platform

Mintology, founded in 2021, is introducing a novel idea to the market this year that enables businesses of any size to connect with clients, followers, and prospects by providing NFTs gratis. The NFTs are utilised as a marketing and claimable tool. The initiative was introduced at NFT NYC, the largest...
TECHNOLOGY
OpenSea Says It Will Not Support NFTs On Ethereum Forks Post-Merge

OpenSea has confirmed that it will support NFTs on the upgraded Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chains even as the anticipated merge event nears. According to a thread of tweets on Thursday, the firm further clarified that it would not support NFTs on potential forks or allow them to be reflected on the marketplace.
ECONOMY

