MSP: Missing teen may be in GR

Michigan State Police are looking for a possible runaway teen from Greenville. Police believe he may be in the Grand Rapids area. He was last seen driving a gray SUV.
GREENVILLE, MI
iheart.com

Woman riding motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by Car in Walker

WALKER, Mich. - On Thursday morning, a woman riding a motorized scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Walker. Authorities say the woman was travelling across Lake Michigan Drive near Wilson Avenue when she was hit by a westbound car. Investigators say westbound traffic had a green light at the time of the crash.
WALKER, MI
iheart.com

Osgood Brewing closing after nine years in Grandville

GRANDVILLE (WOOD-AM) - Osgood Brewing says it's going to be closing after nine years in business. The owner tells WOOD-TV that staffing was an issue. The restaurant will close today. Bar and beverage sales will continue until inventory runs out.
GRANDVILLE, MI

