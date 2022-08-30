ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
captimes.com

Wisconsin Union, University Housing raise hourly wage to $15 for students

The Wisconsin Union and University Housing have increased their starting wages for student hourly positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from $11 an hour to $15 an hour. University Housing spokesman Brendon Dybdahl said the unit — which oversees 21 residence halls and seven dining locations at the University of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Parisi
Person
Mark Pocan
violetskyadventures.com

Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge

Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | Government price controls could threaten UW research

Those of us engaged in Wisconsin's innovation economy had a good summer. The recently passed CHIPS and Science Act authorizes historic investments in research that will accelerate the development of new technologies to solve global problems. That investment could come to naught, however, if a faction of interest groups pressuring...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man whose body was recovered from Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago. He was identified as Layne Hailu, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the 22-year-old man had drowned. The...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Capital Budget#Emergency Shelters#County Executive
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
DANE COUNTY, WI
themadent.com

Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

MADISON, WIS., JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES RETURN TO DOOR-TO-DOOR MINISTRY AFTER 30-MONTH PANDEMIC PAUSE. Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
LYNDON STATION, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days.   “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy