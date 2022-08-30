ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hero, VT

Campgrounds preparing for busy Labor Day Weekend

By Isabel Schonemann
 4 days ago

South Hero, VT — With Labor Day just around the corner, local campgrounds are gearing up for a higher number of campers. Apple Island Resort in South Hero is just one of these sites, and they’re already expecting around 300 guests.

Apple Island has around 150 RV camp sites, and reports they’re already booked at 90% occupancy. Assistant General Manager MaryEllen Mendl says they’re still expecting last minute reservations.

“We are preparing for a very busy weekend. This weekend and the Fourth of July are probably our busiest weekends,” Mendl said. The resort will be setting up an expedited check-in, so guests can avoid long lines at the entrance.

Despite large amounts of campers, Mendl assures their “team is ready for the crowd.” They’re also monitoring the grounds, and stocking up on fire wood. Special for the holiday, Apple Island Resort will be hosting a cornhole competition and a chili cook-off contest.

Mallets Bay Campground and Lone Pine Campsites in Colchester also report no vacancy for this weekend.

