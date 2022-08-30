ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Troopers involved in pursuit that spans multiple counties

MARION – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sept. 3 at approximately 7:42 p.m. that started on U.S. 23 near State Route 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
MARION, OH
Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release

A 27-year-old man critically injured in a chemical release earlier this month at a Stark County facility has died, federal safety officials confirmed to FOX 8. Ray Sullivan, 27, of Waynesburg, a Republic Services worker, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide on Aug. 22 at the US Ecology facility along Central Avenue Southeast in the township.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
whbc.com

Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
WAYNESBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township. Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Pay up or we will go bust! Desperate owners of 137-year-old Ohio bakery falsely accused of racism by $1billion Oberlin college plead with it to pony up the $36M it owes after school LOST libel case

The manager of an Ohio bakery at the heart of a racism row with a nearby woke college has urged the institute to settle its multimillion dollar legal debt before the 137-year-old business goes broke and shutters for the last time. Lorna Gibson, widow of the former owner of Gibson’s...
OBERLIN, OH
richlandsource.com

One dead, one injured after shooting near Brookside West Park

ASHLAND — One man was found dead and another was found injured inside a home right across the street from Brookside West Park on Friday. Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead after sheriff's deputies were called to the home at the 1200 block on County Road 1153, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.
ASHLAND, OH

