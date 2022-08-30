Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Troopers involved in pursuit that spans multiple counties
MARION – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sept. 3 at approximately 7:42 p.m. that started on U.S. 23 near State Route 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
Your Radio Place
Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Police at the North End Farmers Market

Man found dead, another injured in Ashland home: Investigators
Sheriff's deputies and agents are investigating after a man was found dead and another was in need of medication attention inside an Ashland home.
OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release
A 27-year-old man critically injured in a chemical release earlier this month at a Stark County facility has died, federal safety officials confirmed to FOX 8. Ray Sullivan, 27, of Waynesburg, a Republic Services worker, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide on Aug. 22 at the US Ecology facility along Central Avenue Southeast in the township.
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: Milliron Recycling property sold for $10.05 million
MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of August included the sale of Milliron Recycling, 2384 State Route 39. The property was sold from JRM Realty LTD to BlueScope Recycling and Materials, LLC, an Australian company, for $10,055,000.
Man life-flighted after being trapped in Crawford County grain bin
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Crawford County man was life-flighted Wednesday after he and another person were trapped in a grain bin. Around 9:45 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call informing them that two people, 61-year-old Lois Martin and 65-year-old Harlan Martin, became trapped while working in a grain […]
cleveland19.com
63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Brock Simmons—38 years old, 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Simmons is wanted for illegal conveyance. He has ties to the Mansfield area. Matthew Reed—47...
Two hospitalized after three-car crash at I-270 and Sawmill Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the north side of Columbus sent two people to the hospital. Just after 6 a.m. Monday, medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-270 and Sawmill Road near Dublin, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter and the Ohio […]
New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
richlandsource.com
Mansfield builder looks to buy 14 acres near airport for another potential new spec building
MANSFIELD — Randy Payne said he believes companies looking to locate into north central Ohio want to move quickly. That's why the president of the Adena Corp. wants to double down on industrial development sites near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
whbc.com
Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
cleveland19.com
Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township. Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving...
Pay up or we will go bust! Desperate owners of 137-year-old Ohio bakery falsely accused of racism by $1billion Oberlin college plead with it to pony up the $36M it owes after school LOST libel case
The manager of an Ohio bakery at the heart of a racism row with a nearby woke college has urged the institute to settle its multimillion dollar legal debt before the 137-year-old business goes broke and shutters for the last time. Lorna Gibson, widow of the former owner of Gibson’s...
7 on school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash
Seven passengers were on a Massillon City Schools bus involved in a three-vehicle crash in Stark County on Monday afternoon.
richlandsource.com
One dead, one injured after shooting near Brookside West Park
ASHLAND — One man was found dead and another was found injured inside a home right across the street from Brookside West Park on Friday. Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead after sheriff's deputies were called to the home at the 1200 block on County Road 1153, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.
Man shoots son in head during argument: Police
A 75-year-old man is in the Erie County jail after deputies say he is accused of shooting his son Friday evening at their Berlin Township home.
wosu.org
One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield
Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area. Work began in 2020 on the...
