A collector is selling thousands of game consoles for $1 million
An listing popped up this week that likely has game console collectors salivating. Someone based in France is selling more than 2,200 consoles, including as many models, color variants and special editions as they could get their hands on. The asking price for this slice of gaming history? €984,000, or just a hair under $1 million.
The Morning After: Crypto.com refunded someone $7.2 million by mistake
If you ever want a reminder of how hard it is to run a financial institution, check out this unfortunate error made by Crypto.com. It accidentally refunded one of its customers around $7.2 million, rather than the $68 she was expecting. Even worse, the company didn’t discover the expensive snafu until nearly seven months after the transfer. Given the basic tenets of crypto-libertarianism and its philosophical resentment of institutions, you might have expected the site to just write-off the loss. But the platform has instead gone to the courts to get the cash back, forcing the woman to return it, with interest.
Teenage Engineering's 'Field' products are testing customer loyalty
Ten years ago, Teenage Engineering made a splash with the quirky, "boutique" OP-1 synthesizer. The b-word gets quotes because the OP-1 would go on to be a huge hit, enjoying a 10 year run and several re-stocks along the way. The success of the OP-1 and the equally unique products that followed saw big brands lining up to collaborate in the hope that some of that design magic might do wonders for their own products. Today, Teenage Engineering's unique style can be found in everything from adorable gaming consoles to living rooms and pant pockets across the globe.
Microsoft’s Game Pass Friend & Family tier goes live in two countries
It works out to around €4.40 a month per person. Following a leak last week, Microsoft has unveiled the Game Pass Friends & Family in Ireland, offering the same benefits of Game Pass Ultimate for you and four others at €22 ($22) per month. That's less than double the Game Pass Ultimate price for one person (€13), and works out to just €4.40 ($4.40) a month each. Better still, it's not limited to family and the only restriction is that all four members have to be in the same country.
Music industry avoids legal battle with new streaming royalty deal
The deal marginally increases royalties but may benefit publishers in other ways. Music publishers, songwriters and musicians have struck a deal with streaming services for US mechanical streaming rates for 2023-2027, the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) has announced. The NMPA, Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and Digital Media Association (DiMA) agreed on a 15.35 percent rate, avoiding a potentially contentious battle.
Clmbr’s new at-home smart climbing machine will offer live feedback and coaching in 2023
Clmbr's at-home climbing machine offers a Peloton-esque experience for those folks wanting to practice going up and down, instead of forward. The company is today unveiling its new model, the Clmbr O2, with a number of hardware refinements for greater stability. But it's the new service, Clmbr Vision, that'll be the most interesting to explore when it makes it debut. The company says that Vision will offer "live, dynamic coaching and feedback while [users] exercise."
'Splitgate' will go into maintenance mode as 1047 Games moves on to a new shooter
Sci-fi arena shooter exploded in popularity after it hit consoles last summer, two years after it debuted on PC. It racked up in the space of a month thanks to its blend of Halo and Portal gameplay. The fact it's free-to-play didn't hurt. However, developer 1047 Games is now winding down feature development, effectively putting the game into maintenance mode. Although Splitgate will move out of beta with its next update, that will be the game's "last major iteration," the studio said.
HMD's Nokia launches a smartphone subscription service with eco-friendly twists
HMD’s Nokia has continued to roll out serviceable but unremarkable smartphones for the last few years. Forgoing attempts to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Samsung and Apple, it’s settled into a groove of releasing solid mid-range and entry-level smartphones, wireless headphones and even tablets. Now it’s announced a new subscription plan that it says will “reward users” for keeping their phone for longer.
The Kobo Clara2E e-reader is waterproof and made of recycled plastic
The exterior is made of 85 percent recycled material. If you’re looking for an e-reader that doesn’t fall under the Amazon or Apple umbrella, Kobo is a solid option. The company today unveiled the Clara2E, the successor to the affordable, 6-inch Clara e-reader it released in 2018. The new model is waterproof and features a shell that is made of 85 percent recycled plastic, which the company says makes the e-reader more “eco-conscious” (for comparison, the 2021 Paperwhite is made of 60 percent recycled plastic and 70 percent recycled magnesium.) Kobo says it plans to source the material for the Clara 2E from plastic bottles found in the ocean, along with CDs and DVDs from landfills. At $130, the Clara2E is cheaper than Kobo's other waterproof models and more compact.
The next USB standard will double existing speeds even with an older cable
USB-C cables cables of 40 Gbps will be able to reach speeds up to 80 Gbps with the new USB 4 Version 2.0 standard. There’s a new, super-fast, version of USB 4 on the horizon and you won’t even have to buy a brand new cable to take advantage of it. The USB Promoter Group that the next-gen USB Version 2.0 standard is “pending release” and will double the bandwidth of existing USB 4 connectors, from 40 Gbps to up to 80 Gbps.
Razer's second-gen Kishi controller is now available for iPhone
The second-gen mobile gaming controller is now available for iPhone. As with the Android version , the gamepad costs $100. You can order it from Razer's website. The biggest change from the first Kishi is to the mechanism that holds the two sides together and keeps your phone in place. Razer has ditched the flexible bridge in favor of a sturdier sliding version (similar to the setup used by its rival, Backbone). This makes Kishi V2 compatible with all modern iPhones —namely iPhone 6S and later handsets, as well as both iPhone SE generations. What's more, if you remove the rubber inserts, you may be able to keep your phone's case on when you slot it into place.
Ring's latest device makes voice intercom systems smarter
Ring is today announcing Intercom, its twist on the video and audio entry systems found in many apartment blocks. It’s designed to complement the hardware that’s already wired in to these buildings, and will work with a number of existing audio intercom handsets already in place. But unlike those systems, users will be able to communicate with visitors via their phone, and can offer specific access rights to frequent visitors. Similarly, you can give a pass to your local Amazon driver who will be able to drop a parcel off at your building without you needing to be in.
UK competition regulator finds Microsoft-Activision deal 'could lead to competition concerns'
The United Kingdom’s antitrust regulator is concerned that Microsoft’s blockbuster purchase of Activision Blizzard could create a monopoly in the nascent cloud gaming space. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which began investigating the deal back in July, says that it’s not yet reassured by the promises Microsoft has made to get the deal done. It feels that, once Activision is a part of Microsoft, the Xbox maker could use its “control over popular games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft” to “harm rivals” by boxing them out of access to popular titles. Microsoft has already publicly committed not to hoard exclusives, (and said that Actiblizz's library isn't all that anyway) but sweet words haven’t appeased the officials.
Sony's $1,000 Xperia 5 IV offers 4K 120p HDR on all three rear cameras
Sony has unveiled a smartphone with both gaming and photo-taking powers that's (a bit) less expensive than its last few models. The Xperia 5 IV comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and 120Hz 6.1-inch 21:9 OLED display, while offering photo features from the Xperia 1 IV flagship like real-time eye AF and real-time tracking on all three rear cameras.
The best Labor Day tech sales we could find
As you gear up to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, you can...
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
You can watch the first 'House of the Dragon' episode on YouTube for free
Get a proper taste of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel without having to sign up for HBO Max. The was never going to please everyone, but the consensus is that the final season had a lot of flaws. As such, it's totally understandable if you're reluctant to sign up to HBO Max just to catch the new spin-off show, . You now won't have to pay anything to get a proper taste of the series and see if it might be for you, as HBO has dropped the first episode on YouTube for free.
Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features a 16-inch display and full-sized keyboard
Like many other tech companies this week, Lenovo is at IFA Berlin sharing details about what it has in store for the end of the year. The company’s 2022 holiday lineup includes the first-ever 16-inch Chromebook. You can configure the IdeaPad 5i with a 2.5K 16:10 LCD that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a modest 350 nits of brightness. Thanks to its larger size, the IdeaPad 5i also comes with a full-sized keyboard.
