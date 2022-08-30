ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer.

A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer.

Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.

Guerreno served as the chief financial officer of a financial services company located in Shelton.

According to court documents and statements made in court:

  • As part of her job responsibilities, she had access to her employer’s bank accounts and was allowed to initiate financial transactions, including wiring company funds to other bank accounts.
  • From January 2019 and continuing until her fraud was detected by the company in February 2021, Guerreno stole $1,532,207.24 by altering company financial transactions and directing electronic payments from her employer’s bank account to her credit card accounts, her personal bank accounts, and to pay her home equity line of credit.

Guerreno pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

She is scheduled for sentencing on Monday, Nov. 28.

Guerreno is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

