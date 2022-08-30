ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

VA Resident Who Brought E-Sport Events To DMV Dead At 32

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Ray Bulaclac used gaming as a way to bring people together.

He passed away at the young age of 32 on August 19 in his Herndon home, his obituary said.

The Virginia native was never far from home for too long, spending his younger years at Western Branch High School and George Mason University, the obituary said.

Bulaclac, nicknamed "Babycakes" founded the organization, D.C. Esports, which brought avid e-gamers together in the Metro area, the obituary stated.

"In his spare time, he loved bringing his friends together at concerts, restaurants, and whatever exciting event was next on the calendar. Ray made every event and gathering better with his great sense of humor and loving personality."

He is survived by his fiancé, his parents and brothers, his extended family, and so many friends, his obituary said.

Though his funeral services have passed, the family invites those who cared for Bulaclac to  make a donation in his honor to two charities, listed on the obituary, that represent his interests in sports and gaming, the obituary said.

Click here for the full obituary of Ray Bulaclac.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore. Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Herndon, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
Daily Voice

Popular Football Player ID'd As Victim of Mervo High School Shooting

A popular student-athlete in Maryland has been identified as the victim of a shooting outside a Baltimore High School. Jermiah Brogden was shot in the head and killed on Friday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, according to a social media post made by the Twitter account “Mervo H.S. Football.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Shots Fired At Woodbridge Home In Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a home in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the home in the 13700 block of Kaywood Drive after residents said shots were fired at them while they were outside of the house, according to Prince William County police. The suspect reportedly...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Sport Events#George Mason University#Babycakes#D C Esports
Daily Voice

Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two-Alarm Fire At Used Auto Parts Store In Carroll County Causes $400K In Damages

A fast-moving two-alarm fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as it tore through a used auto parts store in Maryland. The Maryland Fire Marshal announced that a fire at Chaz’s Auto Parts in the 6000 block of Taneytown Pike in Carroll County is under investigation after it caused approximately $400,000 ($200,000 to the structure, $200,000 to the contents of the shop) in damages.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Grandma Killer Arrested For Murder

A grandson who prevented authorities from helping keep his grandmother alive after he allegedly assaulted her in Odenton, has been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Michael Esposito, 33, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, following the murder of his grandmother last December, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Betty...
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
352K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy