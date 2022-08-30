Social worker twice accused of sexual activity with client loses her license

An Iowa social worker twice charged with failing to maintain professional boundaries with a client has agreed to surrender her license. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch.)

An Iowa social worker twice charged with having a sexual relationship with a client has agreed to surrender her license.

In August 2021, the Iowa Board of Social Work placed on probation the social-work license of Mary Limas of Roland. The board alleged that on one occasion in December 2020, Limas had engaged in sexual activity with a client by kissing the individual.

In May of this year, with Limas’ license still on probation, the board filed additional charges against her, alleging she engaged in a dual relationship with a client; engaged in sexual activities with a client; and engaged in sexual activities with a former client within five years of the client relationship being terminated.

In that case, the board alleged Limas had provided therapy to a client from 2017 through 2020, and that during the therapeutic relationship she engaged in a personal relationship with the client, kissed the client and visited the client’s home. At some point, the board alleged, the relationship between Limas and her client became sexual. In 2022, Limas ended the romantic relationship, and her now-former client was left distraught.

The available public records in the case do not indicate whether the two cases involve the same client.

Before a scheduled hearing on the most recent case could take place, Limas agreed to surrender her social workers’ license.

As part of the settlement with the board, Limas has agreed that she will remain ineligible to apply for reinstatement of her license.

