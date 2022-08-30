ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Social worker twice accused of sexual activity with client loses her license

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
An Iowa social worker twice charged with failing to maintain professional boundaries with a client has agreed to surrender her license. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch.)

An Iowa social worker twice charged with having a sexual relationship with a client has agreed to surrender her license.

In August 2021, the Iowa Board of Social Work placed on probation the social-work license of Mary Limas of Roland. The board alleged that on one occasion in December 2020, Limas had engaged in sexual activity with a client by kissing the individual.

In May of this year, with Limas’ license still on probation, the board filed additional charges against her, alleging she engaged in a dual relationship with a client; engaged in sexual activities with a client; and engaged in sexual activities with a former client within five years of the client relationship being terminated.

In that case, the board alleged Limas had provided therapy to a client from 2017 through 2020, and that during the therapeutic relationship she engaged in a personal relationship with the client, kissed the client and visited the client’s home. At some point, the board alleged, the relationship between Limas and her client became sexual. In 2022, Limas ended the romantic relationship, and her now-former client was left distraught.

The available public records in the case do not indicate whether the two cases involve the same client.

Before a scheduled hearing on the most recent case could take place, Limas agreed to surrender her social workers’ license.

As part of the settlement with the board, Limas has agreed that she will remain ineligible to apply for reinstatement of her license.

The post Social worker twice accused of sexual activity with client loses her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

#Social Workers
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

