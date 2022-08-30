ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

After sprucing up its downtown for decades, one Lehigh Valley city is now looking at its neighborhoods

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Easton plans to use federal money to let home owners in the West Ward and other city neighborhoods fix up their homes. Morning Call file ph/The Morning Call/TNS

For decades, Easton has concentrated on beautifying its downtown, in part to showcase its crown jewel of the 4.5-square-mile city. But now the city is looking around at its neighborhoods — and sees they need a little TLC.

Easton, flush with federal pandemic-relief money, wants to offer a program for residents of its West Ward, South Side and other neighborhoods whose homes need maintenance or perhaps new siding, painting, lighting, handicap-accessible doors and more.

“This is the first one in two decades, at least,” Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday as he and officials unveiled the Residential Facade Improvement Program at City Hall. Easton has earmarked more than $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that will provide up to $10,000 to individual property owners.

Other areas, including downtown, might qualify, but Panto expects the 150-200 residents who will benefit to be in the low to mid-income levels. Those residents, he said, have particularly struggled during the pandemic, putting them more in line for receiving the assistance. Income thresholds range from $50,750, which is considered 80% of an area median income for a one-person household to $105,125 for a family of six.

“This is geared toward, in my mind, people on fixed incomes who are trying to sustain their own house, and middle-income people who have paid more for their house than it’s worth and can’t maintain them,” Panto said.

Ross Marcus, executive director of Easton Area Neighborhood Centers, which offers programs such as a food pantry and transitional housing for homeless, said the facade project can help at a time many households are facing stress not only post-pandemic but with inflation remaining stubborn on people’s pocketbooks.

“Anyone of a more modest income is struggling,” said Marcus, who did not attend the news conference but was involved in designing the facade program. “And so from our perspective, it is a piece of the puzzle, and an important piece, because it isn’t as if magically once someone is over 80% of area median income, then all of a sudden everything is OK.”

The Easton Redevelopment Authority, which will oversee the program, will assign contractors from a list of applicants, according to city officials.

Funds will be administered as a 0% interest, five-year forgiveness loan recorded as a mortgage on the property, city officials said. Some 20% of the loan will be forgiven on the anniversary of the signing of the mortgage each year.

The program could be offered to owners of commercial and nonprofit properties, officials said.

Getting the money requires submitting an application, which will be reviewed by a committee. Officials plan to host workshops on details and the application process. The application period opens Monday . For more information, go to easton-pa.gov and search under Department of Community and Economic Development; call 610-250-6719; or email Sean Ziller, at sziller@easton-pa.gov .

The city has received $41.5 million in federal aid since the pandemic, including $20.7 million from the American Rescue Plan. On Friday, officials also announced receiving a $348,000 federal grant to buy a lidar mapping system.

Lidar is short for “light detection and ranging,” a sensing method that sends pulses of laser light to determine the presence, shape and distance of objects, often in great detail. Easton police and fire departments will share the equipment for use in public-safety incidents such as fire, crashes and crime scenes.

Contact Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone at asalamone@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

