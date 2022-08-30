ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Man Who Attempted to Disarm Sheriff’s Officers Previously, Arrested for Shooting 3 Dogs in Kennel While Owners Not at Home

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
crimevoice.com

Mendocino County man accused of fatally shooting couple’s dogs

A Mendocino County man has been arrested and stands accused of fatally shooting a couple’s three dogs while they were away on vacation. On the morning of August 25, deputies responded to the 15000 of Poonkinney Road in Dos Rios, where a couple had returned from vacation to find their three dogs shot dead in their kennel in the backyard.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Repeat Offender Suspected in Fort Bragg Murder

A man who has been in trouble with the law multiple times in Fort Bragg has been arrested again, this time on suspicion of murder. The suspect, 37-year-old Shayne Wrede was nabbed by authorities in Sacramento last week, after he was tracked by federal marshals and a SWAT team. Detectives connected him to the shooting death of Daniel Shealor, who died of a gun shot wound in Fort Bragg on August 12th. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail from a 2020 murder case, in which Wrede was accused of intentionally ramming into a man on a motorcycle and killing him. He has also been arrested multiple other times for less serious offenses.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

CHP Officer Rescues Imperiled Pup

Early this morning, a California Highway Patrol Officer rescued a handsome Rottweiler pup from a perilous situation. According to the Garberville California Highway Patrol Facebook page, “At 3:40 am on Redwood Dr. Officer Crisler observed this puppy wondering down the middle of the road. At the same time a semi truck pulling a trailer was headed straight towards the puppy. Officer Crisler jumped out of his patrol car and quickly grabbed the puppy before the truck ran it over.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Dos Rios, CA
Mendocino, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Fort Bragg, CA
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence

After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Armed Robbery Leads to Purported Pistol-Whipping in Covelo, Says MCSO

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact...
COVELO, CA
#Shooting#Kennel#Violent Crime#Disarm Sheriff
kymkemp.com

Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA  -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire on the Bluffs Stopped by Firefighters Tonight

An alert citizen (one of reporters’ mothers) called in a fire on the Bluffs between Redway and Garberville about 9 p.m. Cal Fire and Redway Fire responded to the scene and were able to stop the forward progress quickly. According to Connor Hartz, fire apparatus engineer, “We got a...
REDWAY, CA
kymkemp.com

Hopkins Fire Survivors’ Application for Reassessment of Damaged or Destroyed Property Must be Submitted before September 12th

The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, and Mitigation (PRRM) Division encourages Mendocino County residents impacted by the 2021 Hopkins Fire to file the “application for reassessment of damaged or destroyed property” before the September 12, 2022 deadline.The application may be obtained at:. https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/assessor-county-clerk-recorder-elections/assessor-services-forms. Or, by contacting the Assessor’s Office at...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Tuesday afternoon fire burns three structures

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Three structures were burned in a Tuesday afternoon fire in the Kelseyville area. A structure fire with occupants reported to be trapped was dispatched in the 4100 block of Montezuma Way shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy black...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County’s Public Record Fees Are ‘Wage Warfare’ on Local Residents—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

