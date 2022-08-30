Man Who Attempted to Disarm Sheriff’s Officers Previously, Arrested for Shooting 3 Dogs in Kennel While Owners Not at Home

A man who has been in trouble with the law multiple times in Fort Bragg has been arrested again, this time on suspicion of murder. The suspect, 37-year-old Shayne Wrede was nabbed by authorities in Sacramento last week, after he was tracked by federal marshals and a SWAT team. Detectives connected him to the shooting death of Daniel Shealor, who died of a gun shot wound in Fort Bragg on August 12th. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail from a 2020 murder case, in which Wrede was accused of intentionally ramming into a man on a motorcycle and killing him. He has also been arrested multiple other times for less serious offenses.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO