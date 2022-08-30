Man Who Attempted to Disarm Sheriff’s Officers Previously, Arrested for Shooting 3 Dogs in Kennel While Owners Not at Home

Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of fatally shooting couple’s dogs
A Mendocino County man has been arrested and stands accused of fatally shooting a couple’s three dogs while they were away on vacation. On the morning of August 25, deputies responded to the 15000 of Poonkinney Road in Dos Rios, where a couple had returned from vacation to find their three dogs shot dead in their kennel in the backyard.
The Mendocino Voice
Bail set at $925K for man charged in killing of Daniel Shealor Aug. 12 in Fort Bragg
UKIAH, 9/2/22 — A man accused of two different homicides in Mendocino County was taken into custody by Sacramento area law enforcement last week on Aug. 25. Shayne Tyler Wrede, 37, was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of murder around 3 a.m. the following morning and is currently being held on $925,000 bail.
ksro.com
Repeat Offender Suspected in Fort Bragg Murder
A man who has been in trouble with the law multiple times in Fort Bragg has been arrested again, this time on suspicion of murder. The suspect, 37-year-old Shayne Wrede was nabbed by authorities in Sacramento last week, after he was tracked by federal marshals and a SWAT team. Detectives connected him to the shooting death of Daniel Shealor, who died of a gun shot wound in Fort Bragg on August 12th. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail from a 2020 murder case, in which Wrede was accused of intentionally ramming into a man on a motorcycle and killing him. He has also been arrested multiple other times for less serious offenses.
kymkemp.com
CHP Officer Rescues Imperiled Pup
Early this morning, a California Highway Patrol Officer rescued a handsome Rottweiler pup from a perilous situation. According to the Garberville California Highway Patrol Facebook page, “At 3:40 am on Redwood Dr. Officer Crisler observed this puppy wondering down the middle of the road. At the same time a semi truck pulling a trailer was headed straight towards the puppy. Officer Crisler jumped out of his patrol car and quickly grabbed the puppy before the truck ran it over.”
kymkemp.com
Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence
After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
mendofever.com
Subject Took Off Out Of Moving Vehicle, Hit And Run – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Former UPD Sergeant’s Sentence Is Not a ‘Slap On the Wrist’, Argued Judge During Sentencing
The courtroom was packed on Tuesday afternoon as Judge Ann Moorman sentenced former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray to two years of formal probation, with a guarantee of two years in state prison if he violates the terms. Murray will get one chance to slip up on probation, Moorman declared....
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Leads to Purported Pistol-Whipping in Covelo, Says MCSO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact...
kymkemp.com
Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County
SANTA ROSA -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
mendofever.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich—Forwards Findings to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Possible Intoxicated Arsonist Found After Fire on the Avenue This Evening
A fire broke out north of Phillipsville on the Avenue of the Giants just before 7 p.m. The first report stated that this was an abandoned vehicle. A video on a private Facebook group shows an abandoned pickup in flames. By 7:24 p.m., the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page reports...
mendofever.com
One Resident Burned, Two Structures Destroyed, Three Dogs Dead in Yesterday’s Old Fire Southeast of Ukiah
Yesterday afternoon the Old Fire ignited on Yokayo Ranch Road southeast of Ukiah prompting evacuation warnings and a multi-agency response before firefighters got control of the flames. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton revealed the Old Fire resulted in one patient airlifted due to burns, a trailer and...
mendofever.com
A Dead Wood Duck Proves to be Mendocino County’s First Case of Avian Influenza
The virus known as Bird Flu was first documented in 1996. The virus was initially isolated from a farm goose in China’s Guandong Province. Since then, several strains have circled the globe. The most recent strain is known as Highly Pathogenic Eurasian H5N1 Avian Influenza. The strain has gone...
kymkemp.com
Walker Fire Tears Through 109 Acres of Wildland South of Willits Before Firefighters Gain Control
Yesterday, starting at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Walker Fire tore through dry grass and oak savannah at the south end of the Willits Valley prompting evacuation warnings, road closures, and threatened structures. By sunset, the fire burned 109 acres and the fire’s forward progress was stopped. This morning’s Incident Update...
kymkemp.com
Fire on the Bluffs Stopped by Firefighters Tonight
An alert citizen (one of reporters’ mothers) called in a fire on the Bluffs between Redway and Garberville about 9 p.m. Cal Fire and Redway Fire responded to the scene and were able to stop the forward progress quickly. According to Connor Hartz, fire apparatus engineer, “We got a...
mendofever.com
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
kymkemp.com
Hopkins Fire Survivors’ Application for Reassessment of Damaged or Destroyed Property Must be Submitted before September 12th
The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, and Mitigation (PRRM) Division encourages Mendocino County residents impacted by the 2021 Hopkins Fire to file the “application for reassessment of damaged or destroyed property” before the September 12, 2022 deadline.The application may be obtained at:. https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/assessor-county-clerk-recorder-elections/assessor-services-forms. Or, by contacting the Assessor’s Office at...
Lake County News
Tuesday afternoon fire burns three structures
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Three structures were burned in a Tuesday afternoon fire in the Kelseyville area. A structure fire with occupants reported to be trapped was dispatched in the 4100 block of Montezuma Way shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy black...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Public Record Fees Are ‘Wage Warfare’ on Local Residents—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
